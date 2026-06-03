Zynakal Explores Inner Conflict and Emotional Vulnerability in New Single NIAT

Zynakal releases NIAT, a single that dives into the struggle with sincerity, past trauma, and the fear of new love, featuring minimalist production by Wongie7 and marking another milestone in his rising career as a defining voice in hip hop and urban pop.

Talented singer and composer Zynakal has once again captured the attention of the local music industry with the launch of his latest single, a deeply emotional track titled NIAT .

The new work invites listeners into the internal conflict surrounding issues of sincerity, past trauma, and the fear of opening one's heart to a new love. Known for his distinct identity in the hip hop and urban pop scenes, Zynakal stakes claim with lyrics that are remarkably close to the realities and dilemmas faced by today's youth.

With lines such as what lies within the heart, is it truly me you seek, or just a means to fill the emptiness within, he clearly illustrates the fear of getting too close due to past experiences, Zynakal explains. Prior to his singing career, Zynakal first made a name behind the scenes as a composer and publisher for hit songs like Ismail Izzani's Sabar and Haqiem Rusli's Selamat Tinggal Sayang.

His profile subsequently soared as one of the most influential young artists after the phenomenon of Sakit with Yonnyboii, which shook the industry and dominated streaming charts for eight consecutive weeks. Arriving with a minimal yet profound musical arrangement by Wongie7, NIAT is now available for streaming across all major digital platforms.

In addition to his music development with Sony Music Entertainment, Zynakal is also expanding his creative brand, Soul Booster, which started with official merchandise sales before broadening into the local fashion industry





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Zynakal NIAT Sakit Yonnyboii Hip Hop Urban Pop Sony Music Soul Booster Malaysian Music New Single

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