Zverev Triumphs at Roland Garros, Finally Claims Maiden Grand Slam Title

Alexander Zverev defeated Flavio Cobolli in a five-set thriller to win his first Grand Slam at the French Open, becoming the first German man to win a major since Boris Becker in 1996.

Alexander Zverev finally conquered the summit of Grand Slam tennis on Sunday, defeating Italy's Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 in a gripping French Open final to claim his first major title at Roland Garros .

The German third seed, who had lost three previous Grand Slam finals including the 2024 French Open, overcame a fierce challenge from the 10th-seeded Cobolli to become the first German man to win a major since Boris Becker at the 1996 Australian Open. Under the blazing Parisian sun on Court Philippe Chatrier, Zverev started with blistering aggression, breaking Cobolli in the second game with a piercing backhand that caught the Italian's orange-framed racket off balance.

He tightened his grip further, closing the opening set with a forehand winner down the middle after just 28 minutes. The centre court crowd, which had embraced Cobolli as a former AS Roma academy product, roared the Italian back into the match. Cobolli began firing winners from all angles, breaking Zverev in the seventh game of the second set with a stunning down-the-line forehand. He held confidently to level the match, whipping the crowd into a football-like frenzy.

The third set saw Zverev regain control through sheer persistence. At 5-4, Cobolli netted a forehand under pressure, gifting Zverev the set and a two-sets-to-one lead. But the Italian refused to wilt. In the fourth set, he broke Zverev twice with aggressive returns, though the German fought back to 5-5.

A tense tiebreak followed, with Cobolli unleashing a forehand rocket to win it 7-5 and force a decider. With the match now a war of attrition, Zverev drew on his vast experience. He broke early in the fifth set and never looked back, closing out the championship with a final forehand winner that sent him collapsing to the clay in tears. The victory capped a relentless fortnight for Zverev, who had dropped only two sets en route to the final.

For Cobolli, it was a heartbreaking loss in his first Grand Slam final, but one that announced his arrival on the biggest stage. The match lacked the breathtaking quality of last year's epic between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but it was no less dramatic. Zverev had fallen in the 2020 US Open final, the 2024 French Open final, and the 2025 Australian Open final. Each defeat had left him doubting whether he would ever break through.

Sunday's triumph erased those doubts forever. The 29-year-old German dedicated the win to his family and team, thanking them for their unwavering support. For German tennis, Zverev's victory marks a new golden era. Since Becker and Michael Stich dominated in the 1990s, no German man had won a major.

Now Zverev has lifted that burden, and with several more years at the top, he may add to this collection. The trophy ceremony was emotional, with Zverev lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires high above his head as fireworks lit up the Parisian sky. He had waited years for this moment. As he kissed the trophy, the message was clear: the barrier has been shattered





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