Zverev Ends Grand Slam Drought with French Open Triumph

Alexander Zverev won his first Grand Slam title by defeating Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final. The German overcame mental cramps and past final losses to secure a five-set victory, expressing relief and confidence for future majors.

Alexander Zverev finally ended his long wait for a Grand Slam title, and the German believes this victory could open the door to more major successes in the future.

The 29-year-old defeated Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 in the French Open men's final at Roland Garros on Sunday, ending his drought in Grand Slam events. The triumph came after three heartbreaking runner-up finishes: the 2020 US Open, the 2024 French Open, and last year's Australian Open. Zverev admitted that the maiden title brought immense relief, as he no longer has to carry the label of the world's best player without a Grand Slam victory.

'Now whatever happens after this, I will always be remembered as a Grand Slam champion, and no one can take that away from me,' he said. The Olympic gold medalist from Tokyo also noted that the victory at Roland Garros gives him mental freedom whenever he plays in future finals.

'Even if I lose in any final after this, I am still a Grand Slam champion, and that makes me believe I can do it again,' he added. However, Zverev acknowledged that being the top seed added pressure in the final, especially after several top contenders were eliminated early.

He revealed that he experienced mental cramps throughout the match before managing to release that pressure in the decisive set, allowing him to play more aggressively to end Cobolli's challenge and lift his first Grand Slam trophy of his career. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both players trading breaks and momentum shifts. Zverev started strong, taking the first set 6-1 with aggressive baseline play and powerful serves.

Cobolli fought back in the second set, breaking Zverev's serve twice to level the match at one set apiece. The third set was a tight affair, with Zverev edging ahead with a crucial break at 5-4 to take the set 6-4. The fourth set went to a tiebreak, where Cobolli saved two match points and won 7-5 to force a decider. In the fifth set, Zverev regained his composure, breaking Cobolli's serve twice to race to a 5-0 lead.

Cobolli managed to hold serve once, but Zverev served out the match to love, collapsing to his knees in joy as the crowd roared. Zverev's victory was particularly sweet given his recent struggles. He had lost three Grand Slam finals, including a painful five-set defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in last year's French Open final.

The German had also suffered a serious ankle injury in 2022 that sidelined him for months, leading many to doubt whether he could return to top form. His win in Paris marked the first time a German man won the French Open since Michael Stich in 1991. Cobolli, ranked 30th in the world, was playing in his first Grand Slam final.

The Italian showed great fight and resilience, particularly in the fourth set, but ultimately could not match Zverev's power and consistency in the decider. Despite the loss, Cobolli's performance earned him praise from tennis greats, with many tipping him for future success. The final was played under sunny skies at Court Philippe-Chatrier, with a capacity crowd of 15,000 fans. The atmosphere was electric, with chants of 'Zverev!

Zverev!

' echoing through the stadium. Zverev dedicated the win to his family and his team, who had supported him through the tough times.

'This is for all of you who never gave up on me,' he said during the trophy ceremony. The victory also moved Zverev back into the top three of the ATP rankings, solidifying his place among the elite. He now turns his attention to the grass-court season, where he will seek to add a Wimbledon title to his collection.

For now, though, the German is savoring his moment as a Grand Slam champion, a status he has worked so hard to achieve





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