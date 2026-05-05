Zus Coffee Launches New Matcha Cloud Series – A Taste Test Review

Zus Coffee introduces its Matcha Cloud series, featuring three flavors: Matcha Cloud Latte, Not Pistachio Matcha Cloud Latte, and Matcha Cloud Frappe. A detailed review assesses the taste, texture, and overall appeal of each drink, alongside a look at their Iced Americano.

Matcha continues to be a popular choice among beverage enthusiasts, and Zus Coffee is capitalizing on this trend with its newly launched Matcha Cloud series.

Matcha, known for being more nutrient-rich than traditional green tea, is often considered a healthy indulgence, blending wellness benefits with a delightful dessert-like experience. This prompted a thorough taste test of the three offerings in the series: Matcha Cloud Latte, Not Pistachio Matcha Cloud Latte, and Matcha Cloud Frappe. All drinks were requested with Dairy Milk and reduced sugar levels, with the exception of the Matcha Cloud Latte, which was prepared at its standard sweetness.

The Not Pistachio Matcha Cloud Latte, priced at RM15.50, cleverly simulates the flavor of pistachio without actually containing any pistachios. Zus Coffee successfully recreated the roasted, nutty notes associated with pistachio lattes, complemented by subtle hints of vanilla essence and coconut milk. This combination resulted in a consistently smooth and enjoyable beverage. The Matcha Cloud Latte, also at RM15.50, presented a more milky profile, bearing a resemblance to Starbucks’ green tea latte.

Despite being made with regular sweetness, it wasn’t overly sweet, a detail only noticed upon reviewing the order label. A slight ordering error resulted in this drink being prepared at full sweetness, while the intention was to have all drinks with less sugar. The Matcha Cloud Frappe, costing RM16.50, lived up to its name with a remarkably foamy top layer.

Compared to the latte and the ‘Not Pistachio’ version, the frappe offered a lighter, sweeter taste with a delicate vanilla undertone. The overall consensus from the taste test overwhelmingly favored the Not Pistachio Matcha Cloud Latte. For those seeking a lighter option, the Matcha Cloud Frappe proved to be a refreshing choice, particularly after a substantial meal.

However, the team acknowledged that these drinks didn’t fully capture the authentic taste and experience of genuine matcha. Zus Coffee’s genmaicha remains the stronger contender when it comes to delivering a robust matcha flavor. For those who aren’t fans of matcha, Zus Coffee’s Iced Americano provides a reliable alternative. The Iced Americano delivers a strong, robust coffee flavor, utilizing Boss beans to provide a significant energy boost, ideal for maintaining alertness and productivity throughout the day.

Priced under RM10, it represents an affordable and effective way to invigorate your system when needed. The popularity of matcha is also evident in recent viral trends, such as a random picture of spilled matcha gaining significant attention online, highlighting the beverage’s cultural relevance and aesthetic appeal. Zus Coffee’s new series demonstrates a clear understanding of current beverage trends and a willingness to experiment with innovative flavor combinations, catering to a diverse range of preferences.

The drinks are designed to be accessible and enjoyable, even for those who are new to the world of matcha, while still offering a satisfying experience for seasoned matcha lovers. The emphasis on customization, allowing customers to adjust sweetness levels and milk choices, further enhances the appeal of the Matcha Cloud series. Zus Coffee’s commitment to quality ingredients and consistent flavor profiles is evident in each drink, ensuring a positive customer experience.

The Iced Americano serves as a testament to their ability to deliver classic coffee beverages with the same level of care and attention to detail. The Matcha Cloud series is a welcome addition to Zus Coffee’s menu, offering a refreshing and flavorful option for those seeking a unique and satisfying beverage experience. The series successfully blends the health benefits of matcha with the indulgence of a dessert-like treat, appealing to a wide range of consumers.

The Not Pistachio Matcha Cloud Latte stands out as a particularly noteworthy offering, showcasing Zus Coffee’s creativity and ability to deliver innovative flavor combinations. The Matcha Cloud Frappe provides a lighter alternative, perfect for those seeking a refreshing and less intense matcha experience. Overall, the Matcha Cloud series is a testament to Zus Coffee’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, solidifying its position as a leading beverage provider in the market.

The series is likely to attract both existing Zus Coffee customers and new patrons, further expanding the brand’s reach and influence. The affordable pricing and customizable options make the Matcha Cloud series accessible to a broad audience, ensuring its continued success in the competitive beverage industry. Zus Coffee’s strategic approach to menu development, incorporating popular trends and catering to diverse preferences, demonstrates a clear understanding of the evolving consumer landscape





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Zus Coffee Matcha Matcha Cloud Latte Frappe Iced Americano Beverage Taste Test Review Coffee Drinks Food Malaysia Not Pistachio Wellness Antioxidant

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