Zoo Negara launches Keeperku programme to give students hands‑on wildlife keeper experience

Malaysia's national zoo introduces Keeperku, a placement scheme for students 16+ to work with professional keepers, assist in animal care, and explore zoo operations while supporting conservation initiatives.

Ever imagined what it feels like to walk the same corridors as a professional animal keeper? Zoo Negara, Malaysia's flagship wildlife sanctuary, has opened the doors to that very experience with its newly launched Keeperku programme.

The initiative, announced on the zoo's official Facebook page, invites Malaysian students aged sixteen and older from secondary schools, colleges and universities to step inside the daily routine of a wildlife caretaker. Rather than offering a fleeting tour, the programme immerses participants in the very heart of zoo operations, allowing them to work side‑by‑side with seasoned keepers as they tend to some of the nation's most iconic species, from majestic Asian elephants to colourful hornbills and playful otters.

During the hands‑on attachment, participants will rotate through a range of core duties that form the backbone of animal welfare at the zoo. They will be involved in cleaning and sanitising enclosures, preparing nutritionally balanced diets, monitoring animal behaviour and assisting with enrichment activities designed to stimulate the animals' natural instincts. Beyond the immediate animal‑care tasks, the Keeperku experience broadens to encompass the supporting functions that keep Zoo Negara running smoothly.

Trainees will spend time in the Education department, helping design outreach materials for school groups; they will assist the Public Relations team in crafting messages that highlight conservation successes; they will gain insight into Customer Service operations that ensure visitor safety and satisfaction; they will observe the Veterinary Hospital's diagnostic and treatment procedures; and they will even help maintain the park's landscaped gardens, learning how habitat design contributes to animal health. The programme is positioned as more than just a career‑exploration platform-it is a strategic effort to embed a conservation ethic among Malaysia's youth.

Zoo Negara hopes that by offering a realistic glimpse into the challenges and rewards of wildlife stewardship, participants will emerge as ambassadors for biodiversity protection in their communities. To cover administrative costs, applicants are required to pay a modest online processing fee, with all proceeds earmarked for the zoo's ongoing environmental and wildlife conservation projects. The call to apply is open now, and slots are limited, so interested students are encouraged to secure their place promptly.

Whether the aim is to become a veterinarian, a wildlife biologist, a conservation manager, or simply to satisfy a curiosity about the hidden workings of a modern zoo, Keeperku provides a rare, immersive gateway into the world of animal care and conservation





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