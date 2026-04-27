Zhao Xintong Defends World Snooker Title with Victory Over Ding Junhui

Defending champion Zhao Xintong overcomes Ding Junhui in a high-pressure match to advance to the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship, setting up a clash with Shaun Murphy. Judd Trump also edges closer to the last eight.

China’s Si Jiahui competes in the World Snooker Championship first-round match at The Crucible in Sheffield on April 22, 2026. The tournament has seen intense competition among top players, with Zhao Xintong making a strong defense of his title.

On April 27, Zhao secured a hard-fought 13-9 victory over fellow Chinese player Ding Junhui in a high-stakes quarter-final match at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. Zhao, who led 9-7 after Saturday’s session, faced early pressure when Ding won the first frame on Sunday, narrowing the gap to just one frame.

However, the 29-year-old defending champion quickly regained control, capitalizing on Ding’s errors to extend his lead. A crucial break of 108 in the penultimate frame sealed Zhao’s victory and set up a last-eight showdown with former world champion Shaun Murphy. Reflecting on the match, Zhao admitted to feeling immense pressure, especially given the high-profile nature of the game and the significant television audience in China.

He acknowledged that Ding did not perform at his best in the final session but emphasized the weight of expectations. This was a very special match for us that everybody knows about and wants to keep eyes on it, Zhao said. It was very different last year when I was a nobody guy. Ding, who reached the final in 2016, expressed disappointment with his performance, stating that he was not good enough and struggled in the first two sessions.

Meanwhile, world number one Judd Trump inched closer to the quarter-finals with a 9-7 lead over Iran’s Hossein Vafaei, setting the stage for more thrilling matches in the tournament. The World Snooker Championship continues to captivate fans worldwide, with each match showcasing the skill and determination of the sport’s top players





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World Snooker Championship Zhao Xintong Ding Junhui Shaun Murphy Judd Trump

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