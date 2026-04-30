Zhang Linghe's Agency Addresses Health Concerns After Limping Videos Surface

Chinese actor Zhang Linghe's agency clarifies his recent health issues after videos of him limping on the set of 'Pursuit Of Jade: The Road To Glory' went viral, attributing it to mild hypoglycaemia and a muscle strain.

Concerns for the well-being of popular Chinese actor Zhang Linghe arose recently following the circulation of several videos on social media platforms depicting him with a noticeable limp.

These videos, originating from the set of his current drama, 'Pursuit Of Jade: The Road To Glory', sparked widespread speculation among fans regarding his health. One video captured Zhang Linghe exiting a vehicle on April 26th, clearly demonstrating a difficulty in walking.

Another clip showcased him limping while actively filming a scene, and a particularly concerning video showed him struggling to rise from the ground, requiring assistance from both his co-star, the acclaimed actress Jelly Lin, and a member of the production crew. The rapid spread of these visuals prompted a swift response from Zhang Linghe’s agency, aiming to clarify the situation and dispel circulating rumors.

The agency addressed the public’s concerns through a detailed post on the prominent Chinese social media platform, Weibo, on April 28th. They explained that the incident stemmed from a bout of mild hypoglycaemia, or low blood sugar, experienced by Zhang Linghe on April 25th during the filming of a physically demanding fight sequence. This condition was attributed to a combination of intense physical exertion and inadequate sugar intake at the time.

The agency emphasized that the production crew and Zhang Linghe’s personal team immediately intervened, providing him with energy replenishment and closely monitoring his condition. Despite the discomfort, Zhang Linghe expressed his determination to complete the scheduled filming for that day, and after consultation, the production team agreed to proceed. Further medical evaluation was promptly arranged, with a specialist examining him on location.

The initial diagnosis pointed towards a muscle strain, prompting a more comprehensive examination at a hospital the following day. The results of this thorough assessment revealed no other significant health issues. Currently, Zhang Linghe is diligently following medical advice and undergoing treatment to facilitate his recovery. The medical team has advised minimizing strain on his left leg to expedite the healing process, leading him to rely more heavily on his right leg for movement in recent days.

The agency acknowledged that they initially refrained from releasing extensive details regarding his health, respecting his personal privacy and opting for a concise update on the diagnosis. Furthermore, the agency committed to improved management of Zhang Linghe’s work schedule, prioritizing his physical well-being, and enhancing his daily health support. They strongly urged the public to exercise caution when encountering online rumors, advocating for a rational approach and reliance on official information sources.

They specifically requested that fans refrain from believing or disseminating unverified claims. In a personal message directed to his dedicated fan community, Zhang Linghe himself downplayed the severity of the situation, describing the injury as a minor muscle twist, akin to an injury one might sustain while playing basketball. He assured his fans that while he experienced some initial discomfort, he anticipated a gradual recovery.

This combined effort from the agency and the actor aims to reassure the public and correct misinformation surrounding his health. The incident highlights the pressures faced by actors in demanding production schedules and the importance of prioritizing health and safety on set. The agency’s proactive response and commitment to transparency demonstrate a dedication to protecting their client’s well-being and maintaining a positive relationship with his fanbase.

The situation serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with physically intensive roles and the need for comprehensive health support for performers





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Zhang Linghe Chinese Actor Health Update Pursuit Of Jade Hypoglycaemia

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