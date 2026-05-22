Zetrix AI and SZDEX Collaborate to Establish Data Platform in ASEAN

Shenzhen Data Exchange Co Ltd (SZDEX) and Singapore-based Zetrix AI Bhd plan to co-establish a platform for secure monetizing the ASEAN region's data as a strategic asset class. This initiative aims to foster a thriving cross-border data trading ecosystem, highlighting the potential of ASEAN's massive amount of data worth billions of yuan as a valuable asset. Both parties expect this platform to encourage the movement of data products and enhance the region's competitiveness in data-driven economy.

KUALA LUMPUR: Zetrix AI Bhd and Shenzhen Data Exchange Co Ltd ( SZDEX ) plan to jointly establish a platform for the secure monetisation of data as a strategic asset class in ASEAN.

This will also enable the orderly movement of data products between the region and China, marking a major step towards creating a vibrant cross-border data trading ecosystem, said Zetrix AI in a statement today. The digital services and technology company said the massive amount of data that exists within the ASEAN bloc -- home to nearly 700 million people and the fifth-largest economy in the world -- and its corresponding value creation potential are undeniable.

In contrast, it said that within China alone, the total value of data transacted in 2025 was estimated at approximately 50 billion yuan. Companies deploying artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency of business processes have been the most active purchasers of data. This collaboration between Zetrix AI and SZDEX aims to set ASEAN on course to becoming a leading data trading centre.

Both parties have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the field of data, to promote the development and utilisation of data resources, enhancing data security and privacy protection, and strengthening cooperation in relevant policies, regulations and technological innovation. The collaboration will combine Zetrix AI’s decades-long track record as a pioneering innovator in the provision of digital government and related commercial services with SZDEX’s proven market leadership as the operator of China’s national-level platform for data assetisation and trading.

The partners agreed to collaborate in three key areas, namely co-building a regional data trading infrastructure and developing a platform for data circulation; promoting two-way circulation of cross-border data products and building an ASEAN-China data interconnection scheme; and deepening ecological resource sharing and jointly building a cross-border data element ecosystem. Bernama ponies up RM355 million to help Berjaya Food weather cost disaster Berjaya Food Holdings Bhd, after the cash injection by local financial giant Bernama, expects a turnaround in its performance in the third quarter.





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Digital Economy Data Trade Zetrix AI SZDEX Data Platform ASEAN Data Cross-Border Data Trading Data Monetization Artificial Intelligence Data Assetisation Data Security Policy Regulation And Technological Innovation

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