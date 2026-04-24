Zero Tolerance for Bullying at MRSM: Mara Official Vows Action

Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has affirmed a zero-tolerance policy towards bullying at Mara Junior Science Colleges following allegations of a four-month harassment case involving a Form One student. The incident, detailed on social media, involved damaged uniforms and vandalized belongings, causing emotional distress to the student. An investigation is underway.

The issue of bullying within Mara Junior Science Colleges ( MRSM ) has drawn a firm response from Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who has unequivocally stated that there will be absolutely no tolerance for such behaviour.

His comments came after a disturbing account of alleged bullying surfaced on social media, detailing a four-month ordeal experienced by a Form One student. The incident, brought to light by a Threads user named @aynashfqh, describes a pattern of harassment that included the deliberate damage of school uniforms and personal belongings, extending to the vandalism of books and shoes.

This situation has understandably caused significant emotional distress to the student, despite their expressed desire to continue their education at the institution. The family, having already engaged with the school counsellor, has been informed that an investigation is underway, however, the alleged bullying continues unabated. The family’s initial intention was not to publicize the matter widely, but they felt compelled to seek assistance from relevant authorities to ensure a resolution.

Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s immediate reaction, demanding details of the specific MRSM involved and declaring a zero-tolerance policy, underscores the seriousness with which Mara views these allegations. His statement, reported by Sinar Harian, leaves no room for ambiguity – any instance of bullying will be met with swift and decisive action. This commitment to student safety and wellbeing is paramount, and the investigation is expected to be thorough and transparent.

The case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by educational institutions in addressing and preventing bullying. While schools often have anti-bullying policies in place, their effectiveness hinges on consistent enforcement, proactive intervention, and a supportive school climate. The fact that the bullying allegedly continued even after the family reported it to the school counsellor raises concerns about the speed and efficacy of the current response mechanisms.

It is crucial that schools not only investigate reported incidents but also implement preventative measures to foster a culture of respect and empathy among students. This includes comprehensive anti-bullying programs, peer support initiatives, and clear reporting procedures that encourage students to come forward without fear of retaliation.

Furthermore, it is essential to involve parents and guardians in the process, keeping them informed about the school’s anti-bullying efforts and providing them with resources to support their children. The emotional impact of bullying can be profound and long-lasting, and schools have a responsibility to create a safe and nurturing environment where all students can thrive.

The ongoing nature of the harassment, as reported by the family, is particularly concerning and necessitates immediate attention from school authorities and potentially, external intervention. Beyond the immediate case, this incident serves as a reminder of the broader societal issue of bullying and the need for a collective effort to address it. Bullying is not simply a school problem; it is a reflection of societal attitudes and behaviours.

Addressing it requires a multi-faceted approach that involves education, awareness campaigns, and the promotion of positive social norms. Parents, educators, and community members all have a role to play in creating a culture of respect and inclusivity. The swift response from Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki is a positive step, demonstrating Mara’s commitment to protecting its students.

However, it is equally important to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and impartially, and that appropriate disciplinary action is taken against those found responsible for the bullying. The focus should not only be on punishing the perpetrators but also on providing support and rehabilitation to both the victim and the bully. Ultimately, the goal is to create a learning environment where all students feel safe, valued, and respected, and where bullying is simply unacceptable.

The incident also underscores the power of social media in bringing such issues to light and holding institutions accountable. While the family initially hesitated to publicize the case, their decision to do so ultimately prompted a swift response from Mara officials





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bullying MRSM Mara Education Harassment Investigation Student Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bullying Case of Actor Ako Mustapha's Son Receives Attention from Education MinisterActor Ako Mustapha's 10-year-old son, Mikael Iskandar, has been a victim of bullying. The case has garnered attention from the Minister of Education, Fadhlina Sidek, and is currently under police investigation with the cooperation of the school. While Mikael is physically stable, further examination revealed undisclosed bruises. The parents of the bullies have not yet contacted Ako Mustapha.

Read more »

Anti-bullying tribunal ready soonWASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Advocacy ⁠groups issued a travel advisory on Thursday, warning that visitors traveling to the U.S. for ⁠the 2026 World Cup may face arbitrary detention or deportation, among other human rights ‌abuses.

Read more »

Godzilla returns with a more immersive roar in ‘Minus Zero’, says director (VIDEO)LAS VEGAS, April 24 — Godzilla will be closer to audiences than ever before in Godzilla Minus Zero, the film’s Japanese director said.“I don’t think we’ve ever been...

Read more »