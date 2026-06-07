Zelensky Visits UK for Defense Talks as Russian Strikes Hit Nuclear Site

Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in London for talks with UK, France, and Germany leaders after Russian strikes kill five and damage Chernobyl nuclear storage facility.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on Sunday for defense talks with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany following new Russia n attacks that killed five people and damaged a nuclear storage site in Ukraine.

Zelensky was greeted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, where he also met with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who had arrived earlier for the discussions. The Ukrainian leader stated on social media that the primary focus of the talks is defense in the war, greater cooperation for European security in air defense, and a shared view of diplomatic prospects.

He emphasized that Europe must be part of any negotiations and must be strong. Zelensky also mentioned he would meet King Charles III on Monday. Kyiv is urgently requesting more ammunition deliveries for its anti-air defenses as Ukraine endures daily Russian strikes. Zelensky is also seeking ways for allies to increase pressure on Russia to end the conflict.

On the same day, Russia launched waves of drones and other munitions at Ukraine, with one attack damaging a nuclear fuel storage facility near the Chernobyl disaster site, according to Ukrainian officials. Radiation levels at the facility remained within normal limits, although the fuel reception building was partially destroyed, as reported by Ukraine's nuclear energy operator Energoatom.

Moscow and Kyiv have intensified drone strikes against each other in recent months, while US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war, now in its fifth year, remain stalled and are further complicated by the conflict in the Middle East. Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected direct peace talks proposed by his Ukrainian counterpart.

Zelensky posted online that Russia used an Iranian-designed Shahed drone to hit one of the buildings of the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. He noted that there are no readings exceeding normal background radiation levels, but there is certainly an increase in Russia's brazenness. The International Atomic Energy Agency described the incident as deeply concerning and dispatched a team to inspect the damage.

The facility is located in a remote forest area about a dozen kilometers from the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster and is designed to house spent fuel from Ukraine's three active nuclear plants. Deadly strikes were reported on both sides. A Russian bombardment of a public transport stop in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region left at least two people dead, while a nearby drone strike killed a 56-year-old minibus driver, authorities said.

Separate Russian attacks on the central Dnipropetrovsk region killed two men, according to governor Oleksandr Ganzha. In Russia, a Ukrainian drone strike on a car in the Belgorod border region killed a woman and injured her husband, local authorities reported. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia now occupies about a fifth of its neighbor: the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014, most of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk collectively referred to as the Donbas, and large parts of the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The ongoing war continues to cause widespread devastation, with no immediate end in sight as diplomatic efforts remain deadlocked.

Zelensky's visit to London underscores the urgency of securing more military and political support from Western allies to defend against Russian aggression and to push for a negotiated settlement that includes European participation





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