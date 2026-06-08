Zeekr Malaysia to Preview 9X Plug-in Hybrid SUV and 009 Grand Luxury MPV at KLIMS 2026

Zeekr Malaysia will display its new Zeekr 9X plug-in hybrid SUV and the ultra-luxury Zeekr 009 Grand electric MPV at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show 2026. The appearance serves as a preview; official pricing and local sales launch are expected later.

Zeekr Malaysia is set to present two of its newest flagship models, the Zeekr 9X and the Zeekr 009 Grand , at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026.

The event will be held from June 12 to 21 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). According to the automaker's social media post, the appearance of these models at the show is intended as a preview rather than an official market launch, meaning that local sales and pricing details will likely be announced at a later date.

The Zeekr 9X is a full-size luxury SUV that measures 5,239 mm in length with a 3,169 mm wheelbase, providing seating for six occupants. It marks a strategic shift for the brand as its first plug-in hybrid production model after focusing exclusively on battery electric vehicles. The 9X pairs a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with either a dual- or tri-motor electric drivetrain.

In its top specification, the SUV delivers an impressive 1,400 PS and 1,410 Nm of torque, achieving a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.1 seconds despite its weight exceeding three tonnes. The Zeekr 009 Grand, also on display, represents an even more luxurious version of the company's all-electric MPV. Unlike the six- and seven-seat Luxury and Ultra Luxury 009 models already launched in Malaysia, the Grand adopts an exclusive four-seat, 2+2 layout.

The rear cabin features large captain's chairs, a sizable entertainment display, and premium materials such as Himalayan marble trim. Performance is provided by a dual-motor all-wheel drive system producing 788 PS and 810 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h. It is equipped with a 108 kWh CATL Qilin battery on an 800V platform, offering a CLTC-rated range of up to 702 km.

The Grand becomes the fourth variant of the 009 to become available in Malaysia, joining the previously introduced Executive model which sits below the Luxury series and offers a more accessible entry point into the brand's premium electric MPV lineup while retaining the same dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain and generous dimensions. Both models incorporate advanced technology, with the 9X featuring plug-in hybrid capability and the 009 Grand utilizing a 900V electrical architecture with 6C ultra-fast charging support, the MPV variant offering a 55.1 kWh or 70 kWh CATL battery for a CLTC electric range of 300 km to 380 km and a combined range exceeding 1,200 km.

Their showcase at KLIMS 2026 underscores Zeekr's expansion in the Malaysian market, though final sales details are pending





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Zeekr Malaysia KLIMS 2026 Zeekr 9X Plug-In Hybrid SUV Zeekr 009 Grand Luxury MPV Electric Vehicle PHEV Malaysia Auto Market

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