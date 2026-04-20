Zeekr 8X Hybrid SUV Unveiled: The Worlds Fastest Hybrid With 1381hp

Discover the Zeekr 8X, a luxury hybrid AWD SUV built on the SEA-S architecture featuring a 900V system, 1381hp triple-motor performance, and a 2.96-second 0-100km/h acceleration time.

The Zeekr 8X emerges as a sophisticated hybrid AWD SUV, meticulously engineered on the robust Geely SEA-S architecture. At the heart of this vehicle lies the proprietary Super Electric Power Hybrid System, which demonstrates Zeekr's commitment to merging high-end luxury with aggressive performance capabilities. Designed to cater to those who demand both thrill and comfort, the SUV stands as a significant addition to the brand lineup, positioned strategically alongside the larger Zeekr 9X.

The vehicle is built on an advanced 900V architecture, enabling rapid energy management and delivering a refined driving experience that rivals established luxury automotive players. Whether navigating urban environments or cruising on open highways, the 8X promises a blend of agility and stability that is rare in the hybrid SUV segment. Performance metrics for the 8X are nothing short of industry-leading. The flagship variant, equipped with a triple-motor setup, unleashes a staggering 1030kW, which equates to approximately 1381hp, and a massive 1410Nm of torque. This raw power allows the vehicle to sprint from a standstill to 100km/h in a breathtaking 2.96 seconds, officially marking it as the fastest-accelerating hybrid SUV on the global market. The powertrain integrates a 2.0L turbo Super Hybrid Engine that produces 205kW on its own, supported by a 50L fuel tank. Battery technology is equally impressive, offering options of 55kWh or 70kWh capacities that support 6C fast charging. This technology allows owners to replenish their battery from 20 percent to 80 percent in a mere 9 minutes, solving many of the common range anxieties associated with hybrid ownership. In optimal conditions, the combined driving range can reach an impressive 1416km under the CLTC cycle. Beyond the raw mechanical specifications, the cabin of the Zeekr 8X is a sanctuary of technology and comfort. It offers a spacious five-seater layout, with an optional six-seater configuration available in specific models. The interior design draws inspiration from the iconic Eames Lounge Chair, prioritizing ergonomics and passenger well-being. Occupants are treated to a premium sensory experience, including dual 16-inch 3.5K Mini-LED displays, a massive 44-inch augmented reality head-up display, and a dedicated 17-inch 3K OLED screen for rear-seat entertainment. Acoustic luxury is provided by a 21-speaker Naim Sound System, while the flagship variant enhances the serenity of the cabin with an integrated Road Noise Cancellation system. With features like a built-in refrigerator, powered privacy shades, and active stabilizers, the Zeekr 8X defines the future of luxury hybrid transportation, ensuring that every journey is conducted in complete comfort and style





Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zeekr 8X Hybrid SUV Electric Vehicle Luxury Cars Automotive Innovation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dashcam drama: SUV flips and skids across KL highway in heart-stopping near miss (VIDEO)KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A heart-stopping dashcam clip showing a car flipping onto its side and skidding across a busy highway here has gone viral, capturing a split-second brush...

Read more »

Massive Fire Devastates Kampung Bahagia, Destroying 200 HomesA large fire swept through Kampung Bahagia in Sandakan early Sunday morning, destroying approximately 200 wooden homes built on stilts. Firefighters battled the blaze, which spread rapidly due to densely packed structures and strong winds. Low tide hampered water access, making the operation challenging.

Read more »

Haval H6 hybrid a top seller in MalaysiaKuala Lumpur: The Haval H6 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) has been gaining acceptance in Malaysia, emerging as the second best-selling hybrid in the country driven by strong and sustained consumer confidence in the model.

Read more »

Zeekr 8X Hybrid SUV: A New Benchmark in Performance and LuxuryDiscover the Zeekr 8X, a groundbreaking hybrid SUV featuring a 900V architecture, triple-motor power, and ultra-fast 6C charging, redefining performance in the luxury segment.

Read more »