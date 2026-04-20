Zeekr 8X Hybrid SUV: A New Benchmark in Performance and Luxury

Discover the Zeekr 8X, a groundbreaking hybrid SUV featuring a 900V architecture, triple-motor power, and ultra-fast 6C charging, redefining performance in the luxury segment.

The newly unveiled Zeekr 8X represents a bold leap forward in the premium hybrid SUV segment, meticulously engineered upon the advanced SEA-S architecture developed by Geely. This vehicle showcases the innovative Super Electric Power Hybrid System, which is designed to deliver a harmonious fusion of track-ready performance, sophisticated handling, and opulent luxury. Drawing inspiration from the larger Zeekr 9X platform, the 8X utilizes a robust 900V electrical architecture.

Customers are provided with versatile configuration options, including twin-motor setups or an extreme triple-motor layout, all integrated with a highly efficient 2.0T Super Electric Hybrid Engine. The Flagship Edition, in particular, stands as a technological marvel, achieving a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of just 2.96 seconds, effectively claiming the title of the fastest-accelerating hybrid SUV currently available in the global market. Regarding its physical stature and interior comfort, the Zeekr 8X is primarily a five-seater vehicle, though a six-seater variant featuring a 2-2-2 configuration is available for those seeking extra versatility. The cabin experience is centered around the concept of MPV-like spaciousness, offering passengers a serene environment with seats inspired by the iconic Eames Lounge Chair design, complete with advanced one-touch comfort settings. With a significant wheelbase of 3069mm, the vehicle provides ample legroom and a commanding presence. Standard variants measure 5100mm in length, while the Flagship model is slightly more substantial at 5108mm long and 2026mm wide. To ensure a premium ride quality, Zeekr has equipped the 8X with dual-chamber air suspension as a standard feature across the range. Higher-tier models benefit from advanced CCD electromagnetic vibration dampers or dual-valve CCD systems, coupled with a sophisticated front double-wishbone and rear multi-link all-aluminum suspension setup. Active stabilizer bars are also integrated into the upper trim levels to enhance cornering stability. The performance capabilities of the Zeekr 8X are nothing short of breathtaking. The twin-motor variant delivers a formidable 660kW of power, translating to 885hp and 935Nm of torque, allowing for a swift 3.7-second sprint to 100km/h. For those demanding absolute power, the triple-motor flagship version pushes the boundaries of physics with 1030kW, equivalent to 1381hp and 1410Nm of torque. Despite this immense power, the vehicle remains practical thanks to its 2.0L turbo Super Hybrid Engine and a 50L fuel tank. The battery options include either 55kWh or 70kWh capacities, both supporting 6C fast charging that can restore energy from 20 percent to 80 percent in a mere 9 minutes. Beyond performance, the 8X is a showcase of modern automotive technology. The interior is dominated by dual 16-inch 3.5K Mini-LED screens, a massive 44-inch AR-HUD, and a 17-inch 3K OLED roof-mounted entertainment screen for rear-seat passengers. With a 21-speaker Naim Sound System, a built-in refrigerator, and specialized features like Road Noise Cancellation, Water Wading mode, and carbon fiber interior accents, the Zeekr 8X positions itself not just as a vehicle, but as a comprehensive luxury sanctuary for the modern driver





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Zeekr 8X Hybrid SUV Electric Vehicles Automotive Technology Luxury Cars

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