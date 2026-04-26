Zeekr 009 MPV Receives Major Tech Upgrade with 900V Architecture

Zeekr has announced a significant technology upgrade for its 009 MPV in China, featuring a new 900V architecture for faster charging and improved performance, alongside interior enhancements like swivel second-row seats.

Zeekr has significantly upgraded its flagship MPV , the 009, specifically for the Chinese market, pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology. Building upon the previous update to an 800V architecture, the 2026 Zeekr 009 now boasts a cutting-edge 900V system in its higher-end variants, resulting in enhanced performance and dramatically faster charging capabilities.

While the exterior design remains largely consistent with the existing model, the interior and powertrain have received substantial improvements. This upgrade positions the Zeekr 009 as a leader in the luxury electric MPV segment, offering a compelling blend of comfort, technology, and performance. The introduction of swivel second-row captain seats, a feature previously seen in other Zeekr models, further elevates the passenger experience, providing increased versatility and a more social cabin layout.

The 2026 Zeekr 009 lineup in China comprises three distinct variants, catering to different needs and preferences. The base 7-seater Ultra version retains the 800V architecture, offering a balance of range and performance.

However, the higher-spec 7-seater Family and 6-seater Ultra+ Executive Edition models are equipped with the new 900V platform, unlocking significantly faster charging speeds and increased power output. The Ultra model features a single front motor delivering 310kW (416hp) and 440Nm of torque, achieving a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 6.9 seconds. It’s powered by a 108kWh battery, providing a CLTC-rated range of 740km and a 10-80% charge time of 11.5 minutes.

The Ultra+ variants, benefiting from the 900V architecture, boast a powerful dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) system generating 680kW (912hp) and 913Nm of torque, enabling a rapid 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.9 seconds. All models are electronically limited to a top speed of 220km/h. The 900V system allows for a remarkable 10-80% charge in only 10 minutes, adding 510km of CLTC-rated range, although the full charge range is slightly reduced to 720km compared to the 800V model’s 740km.

Beyond the powertrain and charging advancements, the Zeekr 009 incorporates several notable interior refinements. The gear selector has been replaced with a sophisticated crystal rotary volume control, streamlining the center console and enhancing the aesthetic appeal. Gear selection is now managed through a convenient stalk. The steering wheel has been updated with a design consistent with other Zeekr models, and the vehicle now features dual 50W wireless phone chargers for added convenience.

The innovative swivel second-row captain seats, exclusive to the 7-seater Ultra+ Family Edition, offer exceptional flexibility, rotating to 45 and 90 degrees for easy access or 180 degrees for face-to-face configurations. The 180-degree rotation is only possible when the front row seats are fully forward. The Zeekr 009 continues to offer a luxurious array of features, including a closed dual-chamber air suspension, a fold-down 17” 3K OLED screen for rear passengers, and an 8.6L refrigerator with heating functionality.

Storage remains ample, with a 706L boot space expandable to 3,017L, plus an additional 21L underfloor storage compartment. The vehicle also supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) up to 6kW and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) DC Charging up to 60kW. Currently, there are no confirmed plans for a global release of this upgraded model, and existing models in overseas markets like Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong still utilize a 400V architecture with slower charging speeds





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Zeekr 009 MPV Electric Vehicle EV 900V Charging Technology China Automotive

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