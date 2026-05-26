Zee Entertainment in talks with FIFA to broadcast 2026 World Cup in India

Zee Entertainment has entered into talks with FIFA to stream and broadcast the 2026 World Cup in India, as the company looks to strengthen its sports offerings to consumers. The announcement comes as talks between a Reliance-Disney joint venture and the football body are at a deadlock, just weeks before the tournament kicks off on June 11.

India 's Zee Entertainment is in talks with FIFA to stream and broadcast the 2026 World Cup in the country, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as talks between a Reliance-Disney joint venture and the football body are at a deadlock, just weeks before the tournament kicks off on June 11. FIFA had initially sought $100 million for broadcast rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups in India, but was last looking for no less than about $60 million, Reuters had reported. The expected amount still far exceeds the $20 million offered by Reliance-Disney, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.

FIFA has concluded agreements with broadcasters in more than 180 territories globally, it said previously. Zee Entertainment disclosed its talks with FIFA as part of its launch of Unite8 Sports, a dedicated portfolio of sports channels to strengthen its sports offerings to consumers. The company aims to provide a unique viewing experience for football fans in India, with its sports channels set to feature a range of international football tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup.

With its extensive reach and experience in broadcasting sports events, Zee Entertainment is well-positioned to deliver high-quality coverage of the 2026 World Cup to Indian audiences. The company's Unite8 Sports portfolio will also feature a range of other sports channels, including cricket, tennis, and hockey, making it a one-stop destination for sports enthusiasts in the country. The launch of Unite8 Sports marks a significant milestone for Zee Entertainment, as it continues to expand its presence in the sports broadcasting market.

The company's commitment to delivering exceptional sports content to Indian audiences is a testament to its dedication to providing the best possible viewing experience for its customers. Zee Entertainment's Unite8 Sports portfolio is set to revolutionize the way Indian audiences consume sports content, with its innovative approach to broadcasting and its focus on delivering high-quality sports programming.

The company's sports channels will feature a range of international and domestic sports tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup, making it a must-watch destination for sports fans in India. With its extensive reach and experience in broadcasting sports events, Zee Entertainment is well-positioned to deliver high-quality coverage of the 2026 World Cup to Indian audiences.

The company's Unite8 Sports portfolio will also feature a range of other sports channels, including cricket, tennis, and hockey, making it a one-stop destination for sports enthusiasts in the country. The launch of Unite8 Sports marks a significant milestone for Zee Entertainment, as it continues to expand its presence in the sports broadcasting market.

The company's commitment to delivering exceptional sports content to Indian audiences is a testament to its dedication to providing the best possible viewing experience for its customers. Zee Entertainment's Unite8 Sports portfolio is set to revolutionize the way Indian audiences consume sports content, with its innovative approach to broadcasting and its focus on delivering high-quality sports programming.

The company's sports channels will feature a range of international and domestic sports tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup, making it a must-watch destination for sports fans in India





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