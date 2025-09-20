Zara Qairina Inquest Halted After Child Witness Statement Leak

The inquest into the death of teenager Zara Qairina Mahathir was stopped after a child witness statement was leaked online, causing disruption and concern.

KOTA KINABALU: The inquest examining the circumstances surrounding the death of teenager Zara Qairina Mahathir was abruptly halted yesterday following the unauthorized online dissemination of portions of a child witness ’s statement. This unexpected development has sparked widespread concern and condemnation from legal professionals and family members involved in the proceedings.

The leak, which included segments of the statement provided by one of the five students separately charged in the Children’s Court in connection to bullying allegations against Zara Qairina, has raised serious questions about the integrity of the inquest and the protection of vulnerable witnesses. Datuk Ram Singh, the counsel representing the child known as Student A, confirmed his intention to file a police report in response to the circulation of his client’s witness statement extracts and the names of the accused on the social media platform TikTok. Ram expressed profound disappointment, highlighting the extensive preparation undertaken for the witness testimony and emphasizing the critical importance of maintaining confidentiality within the legal process. He characterized the leak as a form of intimidation, emphasizing the emotional distress inflicted upon his client, who was scheduled to testify, and the evident upset experienced by her parents. He underscored the considerable time and effort required for a child to prepare to give evidence, highlighting the unnecessary trauma inflicted by the breach of confidentiality. The witness, a minor, had prepared for days to testify, and the unexpected leak left her in tears. Ram further emphasized that the coroner had previously issued a gag order, mandating that child witnesses provide their testimony in private, in accordance with the provisions of the Child Witness Act. This was to ensure their safety and emotional well being. He added that the conducting officer had much experience with handling such cases and that they were well aware of the correct protocol. The child witness had been scheduled to provide her testimony, which was to be conducted in private due to her young age. \Shahlan Jufri, counsel representing Zara Qairina’s mother Noraidah Lamat, echoed the sentiments of his colleague, denouncing the leak as disruptive to the inquest and detrimental to the young witnesses involved. He stated that the inquest, which was set to resume with a new witness, was postponed until Monday due to the viral spread of the witness’s statement on social media platforms. He stressed the fragility of child witnesses and the existence of specific legal frameworks designed to safeguard them. He noted that the child witness and her parents were visibly distressed by the situation. Shahlan implored the public to exercise responsibility and discretion, particularly given the young ages of the witnesses, some as young as 13 years old, with the oldest being only 17. He reminded the public of the unique circumstances of these children, who are often just beginning their boarding school experiences, highlighting the emotional challenges inherent in appearing in court. He cautioned that careless comments and viral videos only exacerbate the already difficult situation for these young individuals. This disruption has thrown the proceedings into disarray, causing distress to both the witnesses and their families and raising critical concerns about the ability to conduct a fair and impartial inquest. The investigation is ongoing and this leak will likely impact the rest of the process. Furthermore, he explained the significance of maintaining confidentiality to protect the privacy and safety of those involved, especially the children. The incident underscores the challenges of safeguarding sensitive information in the digital age and the need for stronger measures to prevent such breaches in the future.\The inquest, which has so far heard testimony from eight witnesses out of a total of 68, had previously received testimony from the school's chief warden, Azhari Abd Sagap. Azhari provided details regarding an internal investigation Zara Qairina faced concerning allegations of theft, which took place the day before she was found unconscious. He also presented WhatsApp exchanges between Zara Qairina and other students, which he characterized as misunderstandings and jokes. The proceedings are now in a state of uncertainty as the authorities work to address the consequences of the leak. The court is under pressure to find a solution that allows the inquest to proceed while safeguarding the rights and well-being of the witnesses. The case highlights the complex intersection of legal processes, social media, and the protection of children. The integrity of the inquest is now under scrutiny, as investigators work to determine the source of the leak and its impact on the case. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of online dissemination of sensitive information and the vital importance of protecting the privacy of vulnerable individuals involved in legal proceedings. The incident is drawing significant attention as it raises complex ethical and legal considerations. The case also spotlights the need for stronger safeguards to protect sensitive information and ensure the safety and privacy of young witnesses. The authorities are urged to take swift action to address the situation and prevent similar occurrences in the future





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zara Qairina Inquest Leak Child Witness Bullying Court Confidentiality Social Media

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Graffiti mocking Zara Qairina as ‘perasan cantik’, more bullying claims surface at inquestKOTA KINABALU, Sept 18 — The Coroner’s Court today heard further allegations of bullying at SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha that may not have been confined to Zara Qairina Mahathir.The...

Read more »

Head warden explains ‘MA’ term in Zara Qairina inquest testimonyCoroner’s Court hears ‘MA’ means group meeting, not individual questioning, in ongoing inquest into student Zara Qairina’s death case.

Read more »

Zara Qairina inquest postponed after details of child witness leaked onlineTravel operators report an uptick in demand for the coming National Day holiday, which should lift China's consumer spending

Read more »

WhatsApp leak exposes student witness, disrupts Zara Qairina inquestKOTA KINABALU, Sept 19 — The inquest into the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir was disrupted today after the statement of a student witness was leaked on social media...

Read more »

Zara Qairina inquest halted as child witness statement leakedThe court was informed that the statement of the first child witness had been leaked on social media.

Read more »

Friend and alleged bully of Zara Qairina transferred schools after seeing her unconscious, inquest toldKOTA KINABALU, Sept 19 — The Coroner’s Court here was told today that Zara Qairina Mahathir’s close friend and alleged bully, identified only as “A”, had transferred out...

Read more »