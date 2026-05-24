Zara Announces New Collaboration with Bad Bunny

Zara unveils a collection named 'Benito Antonio' in partnership with the popular Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny, demonstrating the clothing retailer's push to expand its brand by associating with high-end designers, fashion icons, and celebrities.

Zara has launched a new collection in partnership with pop star Bad Bunny . The clothing retailer has been focusing on expanding its brand by associating itself with high-end designers, fashion icons, and celebrities.

The collection, named 'Benito Antonio' after Bad Bunny's given name, will be available online and in some stores across the world. Zara's parent company Inditex SA announced the collaboration in a statement late Wednesday. Marta Ortega, the current chairwoman of Inditex, has been pushing Zara to position its brand beyond its core high street markets. Recent partnerships include designers Stefano Pilati and John Galliano, with whom Zara announced a two-year collaboration earlier this year.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Quintero, wore a Zara T-shirt during his Super Bowl performance and showed up at the Met Gala in New York wearing a custom black tuxedo he designed and then produced in partnership with Zara. Zara's upscale push also includes investments to make its flagship stores bigger, more productive, and glitzier than traditional retail shops. Marta Ortega, the founder's daughter, is still the majority shareholder in Inditex





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Zara Bad Bunny Limited Collections Fashion Icons Celebrities John Galliano Stefano Pilati Inditex SA Marta Ortega

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