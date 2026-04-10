Zainal Abidin Hassan Warns Against Drastic Measures in Malaysian Football League

Former Malaysian football legend Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan expresses concerns over proposed measures to address the financial issues in the Malaysian League. He believes that proposals like salary caps and limiting foreign players would harm the league's competitiveness and hinder its growth. He advocates for strategic financial management, investment in youth development, and professional management as the keys to the future of Malaysian football.

Former Malaysian football legend Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan has voiced his concerns regarding potential drastic measures by Malaysian football clubs to address the financial crisis plaguing the Malaysian League ( Liga M ). He emphasizes that proposals such as setting salary caps, reverting to a semi-professional era, or limiting the quota of foreign players would only stifle the competitiveness of Malaysian clubs on the international stage.

Zainal, who is also a former Executive Committee (EXCO) member of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), views any attempts to hinder the progress of successful teams as a worrying step backwards. He believes the key to success in the professional era isn't about forcibly restricting budgets but about clubs having the courage to manage their funds wisely and strategically. Zainal also expressed his concern about the ideology of certain parties who seem to want to 'punish' dominant teams in an effort to artificially close the competitive gap. He advocates for a solution where all teams spend according to their means, prioritizing facilities and development. He points to the examples of leagues in Europe, such as Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain, as well as Thailand, as models that can be followed. However, he laments that in Malaysia, some believe that for the league to progress, successful teams should be restrained. This ideology, he argues, is a step backward that will bring the league back to the semi-professional era. Previously, several Liga M clubs have expressed their willingness to participate in a roundtable discussion to address the issues faced by all teams, particularly concerning financial issues and structures to ensure the sustainability of the local league. Zainal questions whether these proposals arise from a genuine desire to improve the league or are simply driven by dissatisfaction with the success of others. He contends that rather than retreating, competition should be embraced intelligently to foster progress, emphasizing that supporters can recognize and appreciate progress, continuing to support their teams if they see improvement. Zainal further reminds local football fans that they should be proud of Malaysian teams now capable of competing in the highest Asian tournaments. He believes that altering the league structure to be smaller and more limited would only hinder the positive momentum built over the years. True progress, he asserts, comes through healthy competition and professional management, not by forcing all teams to revert to old practices for short-term survival. He firmly believes in the need to focus on long-term sustainable growth and development within Malaysian football. The emphasis should be on strategic financial management and fostering a competitive environment, ensuring the league's growth and success rather than implementing regressive measures. \Zainal’s perspective is rooted in his deep understanding of Malaysian football, gained through years of experience as a player, coach, and administrator. His insights provide a valuable perspective on the current challenges facing the league. He underlines the importance of learning from successful leagues around the world that have achieved sustainable growth through professional management and strategic financial planning. His statements highlight the importance of allowing teams to thrive based on their merits and abilities. Restricting top teams will not necessarily lead to improved competition, but rather to a decline in the overall quality of the league. Zainal's points are consistent with his advocacy for smart investment. He encourages investments in infrastructure, player development, and youth programs. This approach would lay the foundation for a stronger and more competitive league for many years to come. In summary, Zainal urges the clubs and stakeholders to resist short-sighted solutions that would be detrimental to the long-term health of Malaysian football. He advocates for a strategic approach that prioritizes financial prudence, investment in youth development, and a focus on long-term sustainability to ensure a thriving future for the sport in Malaysia. Instead of implementing measures that stifle competition, he calls for a focus on fostering an environment that encourages investment, healthy competition, and professional management as the keys to the future of the league. He stresses the need for patience and vision, and for a commitment to building a solid foundation for the future of football in the country. This should be combined with strategic business planning. His recommendations underscore the importance of adaptability and innovation within the context of Malaysian football. He also urges clubs to invest in their people and infrastructure and embrace best practices





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