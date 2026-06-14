Zaid Ibrahim Joins PAS, Pledges to Reform Party's Image and Promote Progressive Governance

Former law minister Zaid Ibrahim has joined PAS, promising to counter perceptions of the Islamist party as extremist and unsuitable for Malaysia's pluralistic society. He aims to leverage his experience to help PAS become a credible governing force with progressive MPs, drawing on his long and varied political history.

Zaid Ibrahim , the former law minister, has expressed his commitment to repay the trust placed in him by the leadership of PAS , the Islamist party, by working to alter its public image.

He aims to shift perceptions that label PAS as extremist, anti-democratic, and unsuitable for Malaysia's pluralistic society. This declaration follows his official entry into PAS, which was announced alongside 14 other individuals during a public talk in Seremban, Negri Sembilan. Zaid emphasized that his mission is to demonstrate that PAS can be a force for progressive governance, rooted in Islamic principles but inclusive of all Malaysians.

He believes PAS is uniquely positioned as a Malay-majority party to combat inequality, dismantle class-based privileges, and end hegemony. His vision includes a future where PAS leads a government with a parliament full of like-minded, progressive representatives after the next general election. Zaid's political journey has been marked by frequent party switches. He initially joined UMNO in 2000 but was expelled in 2008.

He then briefly joined PKR in 2009 before leaving in 2010. After that, he took control of a small Kelantan-based party, Akim, rebranding it as the multi-racial national party Kita in late 2010. Internal conflicts led to his resignation as Kita's president in 2012, after which he operated as an independent figure for several years. He briefly rejoined UMNO in 2022 but remained a vocal critic.

His latest move to PAS represents a significant return to a major political party after years of volatility. Analysts note that Zaid's entry could bolster PAS's credibility among more moderate and urban voters, a demographic the party has historically struggled to attract. His legal expertise and reputation as a reformist may help counter narratives that paint PAS as regressive.

However, skeptics question whether his influence can truly reshape the party's hardline image, given its long-standing ideological foundations and conservative base. The timing of his joining, ahead of anticipated general elections, suggests a strategic alignment to maximize impact. Zaid's promise to 'repay the trust' signals a proactive role, possibly in shaping policy platforms or communication strategies. PAS, currently part of the ruling coalition Perikatan Nasional, has been striving to present a more inclusive image while maintaining its Islamic credentials.

Zaid's involvement may be seen as an attempt to bridge the gap between religious doctrine and democratic pluralism. His past criticisms of UMNO and his advocacy for legal and political reforms could resonate with voters seeking change. Yet, his history of party-hopping also raises questions about his consistency and long-term dedication. For PAS, integrating a figure with Zaid's profile requires balancing his progressive leanings with the expectations of its traditional supporters.

The party's success in the next election may hinge on such balancing acts. Zaid's entry into PAS marks another twist in Malaysia's fluid political landscape, where alliances shift rapidly. His move underscores a broader trend of political realignment as parties prepare for a fresh electoral contest. For Zaid, it is an opportunity to cement his legacy beyond being a perennial maverick.

For PAS, it is a bid to broaden its appeal. The coming months will reveal whether this partnership can indeed change national perceptions and translate into electoral gains





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Zaid Ibrahim PAS Malaysia Politics Political Realignment Perikatan Nasional UMNO PKR Pluralism Islamic Party General Election

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