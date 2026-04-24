Zahiril Adzim to Cut Back on Coffee Following Health Concerns

Actor Zahiril Adzim reveals he is reducing his coffee intake after experiencing worrying symptoms and receiving advice from his wife and doctor. He seeks advice from fans on the best time to consume caffeine.

Actor Zahiril Adzim has publicly expressed his desire to modify his excessive coffee consumption habit, driven by concerns for his health. While remaining discreet about the specific ailment he is facing, Zahiril stated he is determined to make this change based on the advice of his wife, Shera Aiyob , and his medical doctor.

He previously relied heavily on coffee, consuming it immediately upon waking, but now recognizes the need for a healthier lifestyle. The actor acknowledged his wife’s gentle but firm reminders and the professional guidance from his doctor as key motivators for this decision. He understands that his previous pattern of coffee intake was potentially detrimental to his wellbeing and is proactively addressing the issue.

In a recent social media post, Zahiril actively sought input from his followers regarding the optimal timing for caffeine consumption throughout the day. He posed a specific question relating to cortisol levels, noting that cortisol is naturally high upon waking between 5 and 6 am. He then inquired about the most suitable time after waking to introduce caffeine into his system, seeking advice on how to maximize its benefits while minimizing potential negative impacts.

This demonstrates a thoughtful approach to altering his habits, showing he is not simply cutting out coffee entirely but rather aiming to integrate it more responsibly into his daily routine. The actor’s willingness to engage with his audience and solicit their opinions highlights his down-to-earth personality and his commitment to transparency regarding his health journey. He is clearly open to learning from others and incorporating their suggestions into his plan for improvement.

Prior to his request for advice, Zahiril had shared concerning symptoms he was experiencing on the Threads platform. He described episodes of chest tightness, shortness of breath, tremors, a rapid heartbeat, and shaky hands. This initial post understandably sparked worry among his fans, many of whom urged him to seek a thorough medical evaluation.

While Zahiril has not disclosed the diagnosis he received from his doctor, the symptoms he described are indicative of potential underlying health issues that could be exacerbated by excessive caffeine intake. His decision to address his coffee habit is therefore a proactive step towards managing these symptoms and improving his overall health. The actor’s openness about his health struggles serves as a reminder to others about the importance of listening to their bodies and seeking professional medical advice when necessary.

It also underscores the potential impact of lifestyle choices, such as caffeine consumption, on overall wellbeing. He is setting a positive example by prioritizing his health and taking steps to make positive changes





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zahiril Adzim Coffee Health Shera Aiyob Caffeine Symptoms Lifestyle Actor Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Warning Forces 5 Malaysia-Bound Tankers To Turn Back. Here’s What Actually HappenedOne of the vessels changed course off Sri Lanka after initially heading towards Malaysia and Singapore.

Read more »

David Bowie brought back to life in immersive London showcaseLONDON, April 23 — Silhouetted against the light on stage in 1990, David Bowie belts out a deafening rendition of Rebel Rebel as a rapturous audience claps along with arms...

Read more »

Nissan Serena e-POWER: Bridging the EV Gap for Malaysian FamiliesThe All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER offers a unique solution for Malaysian families considering electric vehicles, combining the benefits of an electric motor with the convenience of a traditional engine. It prioritizes passenger comfort with features designed to minimize motion sickness and offers practical innovations like a Dual Back Door and hands-free power sliding doors.

Read more »

HK actress Sonija Kwok hits back at 'homewrecker' claims after viral footage with Louis KooKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

Indira Gandhi’s case: Back in court today after 17 years of countless Ipoh-KL trips in quest to reunite with daughterKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Today, the High Court in Ipoh is expected to deliver its decision on whether to allow M. Indira Gandhi to start contempt of court proceedings against the...

Read more »