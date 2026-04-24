Zahid Hamidi Acquittal Decision Postponed to May 14 Pending Court of Appeal Ruling

The High Court has delayed its decision on Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s application for a full acquittal on 47 charges until May 14th, awaiting the outcome of a related appeal by the Malaysian Bar concerning the Attorney General’s decision to discontinue the case. The charges relate to criminal breach of trust, corruption, and money laundering involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

The High Court has rescheduled the delivery of its decision regarding Ahmad Zahid Hamidi ’s application for a full acquittal on 47 charges of criminal breach of trust , corruption, and money laundering related to Yayasan Akalbudi funds to May 14th.

This postponement follows a request from the defense counsel, Datuk Hamidi Mohd Noh, who informed the court of a pending ruling from the Court of Appeal next month. Justice Nurulhuda Nur’aini Mohamad Nor formally set the new date, stating that the decision will be contingent upon the outcome of the Court of Appeal’s proceedings scheduled for May 7th. The defense had initially submitted a letter on April 20th seeking to delay the decision, anticipating the appellate court’s judgment.

The situation stems from a complex series of legal maneuvers and challenges. The prosecution had previously indicated it would not oppose Ahmad Zahid’s application for discharge and acquittal, but Justice Nurulhuda opted to withhold a decision pending the resolution of a separate case involving the Malaysian Bar. The Bar had filed an appeal against the High Court’s earlier rejection of their application for leave to appeal the Attorney General’s (AG) decision to discontinue proceedings in Ahmad Zahid’s case.

This appeal centers on the AG’s authority and the process followed in dropping the charges. A letter of objection to Ahmad Zahid’s application was submitted by the Malaysian Bar on February 24th, but was countered by lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik. The core of Ahmad Zahid’s application rests on the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) issuing a statement declaring ‘no further action’ (NFA) would be taken on all 47 charges.

This NFA decision was communicated through a public media statement, forming a key basis for the defense’s argument for a full acquittal. The Attorney General, Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar, has emphasized that the NFA decision was not made lightly. He clarified that it followed a thorough review of six representations submitted by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Dusuki stressed that the AGC’s decisions are based on a comprehensive assessment of facts, evidence, and legal merits, and are not arbitrary.

The current proceedings are a continuation of events that began on September 4, 2023, when the High Court granted Ahmad Zahid a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) on the same 47 charges. This initial DNAA was issued after the prosecution informed the AGC of its intention to discontinue proceedings. The judge presiding over that initial decision, Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, has since been elevated to the Federal Court.

The case has drawn significant public attention, raising questions about the independence of the prosecution and the application of legal principles in high-profile cases. The upcoming rulings from both the Court of Appeal and the High Court are expected to provide further clarity on these issues. The presence of DPP Mohamad Shahrizat Armadan and observing lawyer Collin Andrew from the Bar during the proceedings underscores the importance and scrutiny surrounding this case.

The ultimate outcome will have significant implications for Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the broader legal landscape in Malaysia





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Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Yayasan Akalbudi Acquittal Court Of Appeal Attorney General Criminal Breach Of Trust Corruption Money Laundering DNAA

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