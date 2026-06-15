YUM's Microcredit Program Transforms Sabah's Rural Economy, Says Finance Minister

Sabah Finance Minister highlights YUM's evolution into a key development platform, citing record loan disbursements, high repayment rates, and significant poverty reduction through microcredit initiatives.

The Yayasan Usaha Maju ( YUM ) continues to be a cornerstone in uplifting the socio-economic conditions of rural communities in Sabah through its microcredit initiatives. According to Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, whose address was delivered by Political Secretary Johari Suhaimin, YUM has transcended its original role as a microfinance institution to become a pivotal platform for community development, entrepreneurship, and poverty eradication across the state.

This evolution aligns with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development framework, where entrepreneurship development, poverty reduction, and socio-economic advancement are central priorities, ensuring that no community is excluded from the state's progress. The minister underscored YUM's substantial impact, revealing that by May 31, 2026, the foundation had disseminated cumulative loans totaling RM886.2 million to entrepreneurs throughout Sabah, reflecting sustained investment in grassroots economic empowerment.

In 2025 alone, YUM achieved its highest annual loan disbursement, granting RM76.5 million to 10,833 borrowers across the state. This milestone signifies mounting public trust in YUM's programs and services. The minister emphasized that these figures represent more than financial data; they symbolize tangible opportunities, business growth, and transformed livelihoods through entrepreneurship. Equally notable is YUM's exceptional loan repayment performance, maintaining a 99.13 percent repayment rate over seven years (2019-2025).

This success is largely credited to the commitment, discipline, and integrity of borrowers, many of whom are women entrepreneurs who have responsibly managed their loans and enterprises. Beyond financial metrics, YUM has driven significant social change, with over 20 percent of participants previously below the Poverty Line Income rising out of poverty through its microcredit schemes. This outcome demonstrates how targeted government policies, coupled with community determination and institutional support, can foster meaningful socio-economic transformation.

To bolster these efforts, the Sabah Government allocated RM12.12 million in the 2026 State Budget to fund YUM's operations, development projects, and technological upgrades. The minister praised YUM's adoption of digital payment platforms like Sabah Pay and YONO, aligning with the state's digitalization agenda to enhance service delivery. He also urged YUM to broaden strategic partnerships with government agencies, financial institutions, and the private sector, especially to exploit digital and e-commerce avenues for local entrepreneurs.

Highlighting the potential of Ranau's quality products, he stressed that strategic digital promotion could open wider markets, further amplifying YUM's developmental impact





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Microcredit Sabah YUM Entrepreneurship Poverty Eradication

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