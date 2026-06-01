Yuan Pauses Rally as China Factory Activity Stalls in May

China's yuan paused its rally after hitting a three-year high, as factory activity stalled and export orders fell sharply. Analysts warn slowing export growth could weaken support for the yuan, while seasonal dividend payouts may increase dollar demand.

The Chinese yuan paused its recent rally on Monday after climbing to a three-year peak against the US dollar. The currency weakened slightly by 0.03% to 6.7682 per dollar, following two straight weeks of gains that brought it to its strongest level since early 2023.

The offshore yuan also edged down to 6.7671. This retracement occurred as the latest official survey revealed that China's factory activity stalled in May, with a sharp decline in new export orders. The data, released on Sunday, adds to mounting evidence that the economic recovery is losing steam, following a slowdown in growth momentum in April. Analysts at Nanhua Futures commented that despite cooling economic fundamentals, the renminbi has remained relatively robust, primarily supported by strong export performance.

However, they cautioned that a significant deceleration in export growth could weaken the currency's appreciation momentum. The recent strength of the yuan has also created a self-reinforcing cycle, prompting corporations to postpone dollar purchases and accelerate foreign exchange settlements. This behavior has reduced demand for dollars in the short term, but pent-up demand, especially related to dividend payouts for Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, could be unleashed if the yuan's strength fades.

Such a shift would exert downward pressure on the yuan. Bank of America noted that the dividend payment season for Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies typically peaks from June to August, providing a seasonal tailwind for the dollar against the yuan. This could increase dollar demand and weigh on the yuan.

Meanwhile, the People's Bank of China set the daily midpoint rate at 6.8167 per dollar, the strongest since February 14, 2023, and significantly weaker than a Reuters estimate of 6.7643. The spot rate is allowed to fluctuate within a 2% range around the midpoint. In global currency markets, the US dollar edged higher after a weekly loss, as traders monitored developments in the Middle East and awaited central bank policy signals. The dollar index rose 0.039% to 99.05.

Oil prices surged over 2% after Israel ordered troops to advance further into Lebanon, despite a ceasefire announced more than six weeks ago, escalating tensions with Hezbollah. The combination of slowing domestic demand, weakening export orders, and seasonal dividend-related dollar demand suggests that the yuan's rally may be losing steam. Market participants are closely watching for any intervention from the People's Bank of China to manage the currency's pace.

The central bank has historically used the daily fixing and other tools to guide the yuan's value. The recent strength has also been driven by capital inflows and expectations of a more favorable economic outlook, but the latest factory data underscores the fragility of the recovery. Overall, the yuan's trajectory will depend on the evolving economic data, trade developments, and global risk sentiment.

While the currency has benefited from strong exports, any sustained downturn in overseas demand could reverse the gains. The dividend season adds another layer of complexity, as companies convert yuan to dollars for payouts. As the market digests these factors, volatility in the USD/CNY pair may increase in the coming weeks





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