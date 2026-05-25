YU7 GT Sets New Lap Time Record, Offers Impressive Performance and Range

The YU7 GT, a performance variant of the YU7 Max, has set a new lap time record on the Nordschleife circuit, shaving off 12 seconds from the previous record. It offers impressive performance with a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 2.92 seconds and a top speed of 300 km/h. The GT has a range of 705 km on China's lenient CLTC cycle and can be charged to 80% in just 12 minutes. It features an adaptive suspension, dual-valve dampers, and Akebono carbon ceramic brakes. The GT's design has been toughened up with larger air intakes, wider wheel arch flares, a more prominent tailgate spoiler, and a large active rear diffuser. Buyers can choose from various exterior and interior colors. The starting price for the GT starts at 389,900 yuan (RM226,800).

The YU7 GT , a performance variant of the YU7 Max, has set a new lap time record on the Nordschleife circuit, shaving off 12 seconds from the previous record.

The GT is equipped with a Track Package, including semi-slick tyres and two electric motors, one in the rear and one in the front. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.92 seconds and reach a top speed of 300 km/h. The GT has an impressive range of 705 km on China's lenient CLTC cycle and can be charged to 80% in just 12 minutes. It features an adaptive suspension, dual-valve dampers, and Akebono carbon ceramic brakes.

The GT's design has been toughened up with larger air intakes, wider wheel arch flares, a more prominent tailgate spoiler, and a large active rear diffuser. Buyers can choose from various exterior and interior colors. The starting price for the GT starts at 389,900 yuan (RM226,800)





paultan / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

YU7 GT Lap Time Record Performance Range Charging Time Adaptive Suspension Dual-Valve Damps Akebono Carbon Ceramic Brakes Design Exterior And Interior Colors Starting Price

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AMD Releases New WHQL Driver Update for Older Radeon GPUsAMD has updated its driver for Polaris and Vega series GPUs with the Adrenalin Edition 26.5.2 files. These drivers target outdated GPUs based on the GCN and Vega architecture and support cards from the Radeon RX 400, RX 500, 500X, RX Vega, Radeon VII, and Radeon Pro Duo series. The driver release aims to address an intermittent application crashing while playing Apex Legends on older Polaris GPUs.

Read more »

PKR MP Queries Pakatan Harapan's Reforms Critic as Pakatan's New Party Raises Controversial AgendaA PKR MP criticizes the 12-point agenda of Pakatan Harapan's new party, Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), and questions its novelty compared to previous reform pledges. He also mentions the previous administrations' efforts to reduce the reliance on foreign labor and cites policies by former Prime Ministers Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim as examples.

Read more »

Anwar Ibrahim's Rise to Power as Pandan MP and Appointment of New AdvisorsDatuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister, has been elected as the MP for Pandan while his Vice President, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, announced the appointment of new advisors for the Pakatan Harapan coalition. The new advisors are Dato' Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. The Pakatan Harapan coalition aims to strengthen governance, provide better services, and ensure smooth functioning of the coalition in Pandan and the neighboring constituency of Ampang.

Read more »

Latihan Pestapora Malaysia 2026: A Fan-Focused Experience with Regional Acts and Collaborative SetsLatihan Pestapora Malaysia is returning for its second edition, this time at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. The festival will feature a robust lineup of regional acts and collaborative sets, with Indonesian and Malaysian bands such as Tulus, Romantic Echoes, Insomniacks, and FUGŌ set to perform. Fans can also expect a better experience with free water stations, a larger production crew, and a full Indonesian crew to handle logistics, creative direction, and festival activations.

Read more »