YTL Corporation Bhd's Net Profit Decreases in 3Q FY2026

YTL Corporation Bhd's net profit decreased to RM325.99 million in the third quarter ended March 31, 2026, from RM432.63 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue, however, rose to RM7.57 billion from RM7.32 billion, the group said in a Bursa Malaysia filing today.

YTL Corporation Bhd's net profit decreased to RM325.99 million in the third quarter ended March 31, 2026, from RM432.63 million in the same quarter last year.

The cement and building materials industry segment recorded a higher year-on-year pre-tax profit and the property investment and development segment eked out a profit following a loss a year ago, but the construction segment continued to be in the red while the management services, hotel operations and utilities operations saw weaker bottom-line results. Revenue, however, rose to RM7.57 billion from RM7.32 billion, the group said in a Bursa Malaysia filing today.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2026, net profit fell to RM1.11 billion from RM1.35 billion in the preceding year's corresponding period, while revenue was lower at RM22.80 billion against RM23.15 billion previously. In a statement, executive chairman Tan Sri Francis Yeoh Sock Ping said revenue increased slightly in the quarter under review, mainly driven by the cement and building materials, hotel operations and utilities segments, while profit before tax decreased due primarily to lower contribution from the power generation sub-segment of the utilities division.

On prospects, YTL Corp said the group expects the performance of its business segments to remain resilient due to the essential nature of its operations and will continue to closely monitor the related risks and impact on all business segments. YTL Corp's net profit eased to RM325.81 million in 3Q FY2026 from RM489.41 million in the year-ago quarter, while revenue improved to RM5.08 billion from RM4.89 billion.

Yeoh said that in the power generation segment, lower retail and vesting margins coupled with the strengthening of the ringgit against the Singapore dollar impacted performance. However, the water segment in both the United Kingdom and Malaysia registered significantly improved performance on the back of regulatory price and tariff increases, he added.

For the cumulative nine months ended March 31, 2026, net profit weakened to RM1.26 billion from RM1.73 billion, while revenue stood at RM15.70 billion compared to RM16.25 billion for the nine months ended March 31, 2025. For the cumulative nine months ended March 31, 2026, the water segment in the UK recorded a 472 per cent increase in profit before tax, while in Malaysia, profit rose by 126 per cent, while the data centre segment saw a 422 per cent growth in profit before tax this year compared to the same period last year.

YTL Power's board has declared an interim dividend of four sen per share in respect of the financial year ending June 30, 2026, the book closure and payment dates for which are June 25 and July 10, 2026, respectively. YTL Power's net profit rose to RM246.70 million in 3Q FY2026 from RM182.84 million a year earlier, while revenue strengthened to RM1.22 billion from RM1.10 billion.

For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2026, net profit advanced to RM680.25 million from RM506.97 million in the same period of FY2025 and revenue also increased to RM3.70 billion compared to RM3.42 billion previously. Yeoh said the increase in revenue in 3Q FY2026 was contributed by higher turnover in the ready-mixed concrete and drymix divisions, which was driven by increased demand for high-grade, bespoke ready-mixed concrete products.

YTL Power's net profit grew to RM40.96 million in 3Q FY2026 from RM30.08 million a year ago, while revenue edged up to RM149.06 million from RM141.10 million previously. Net property income (NPI) increased six per cent to RM84.9 million for the quarter under review compared to RM79.7 million for the same quarter last year, while income available for distribution rose nine per cent to RM28.6 million compared to RM26.2 million for the corresponding quarter last year.

For the cumulative nine months ended March 31, 2026, net profit widened to RM121.19 million from RM92.32 million, and revenue climbed to RM444.0 million compared to RM421.3 million. The hotel segment's performance improved in the current quarter driven by stronger room demand, supported by a robust calendar of major entertainment and sporting events along with the growth in group and cruise-related business.

The improved average room rates and effective cost management contributed to the higher revenue and NPI compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Meanwhile, the property rental segment's performance increased in the current financial quarter following the commencement of the AC Hotel Ipoh lease agreement in April 2025, said Yeoh





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YTL Corporation Bhd Net Profit 3Q FY2026 Cement And Building Materials Property Investment And Development Construction Management Services Hotel Operations Utilities Operations Revenue Bursa Malaysia Tan Sri Francis Yeoh Sock Ping Power Generation Sub-Segment Utilities Division Water Segment United Kingdom Malaysia Regulatory Price And Tariff Increases Data Centre Segment Interim Dividend YTL Power Ready-Mixed Concrete And Drymix Divisions High-Grade Bespoke Ready-Mixed Concrete Products Net Property Income Income Available For Distribution Hotel Segment Property Rental Segment AC Hotel Ipoh Lease Agreement

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