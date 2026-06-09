YSL Beauty Brings Block Party to Kuala Lumpur

YSL Beauty's Block Party series made its way to Kuala Lumpur, bringing together media, celebrities, and local tastemakers for a night of beauty, self-expression, and culture.

YSL Beauty brought its globally recognized Block Party series to Kuala Lumpur , marking a one-night takeover at Capitol Cafe, Bukit Bintang on 4th June 2026.

The evening drew a crowd of over 280 guests, featuring media, celebrities, and local tastemakers. Star-studded attendees included YSL Beauty's Malaysian Brand Ambassador Meerqeen, alongside Malaysian actors, musicians, and creatives Azira Shafinaz, Angel Chai, Midnight Fusic, Nadhir Nasar, Alicia Amin, Nia Atasha, Jane Lau, and Jestinna Kuan. The brand reimagined luxury through a distinctly local lens, fusing underground energy with everyday Malaysian culture.

A familiar kopitiam setting was transformed into a raw, high-energy Block Party where nightlife, beauty, and unapologetic self-expression collided in a single charged space. The Super Grand Opening of the YSL Beauty TikTok Shop in Malaysia marked a new chapter in the brand's digital beauty experience. In conjunction with the launch, the Block Party was livestreamed to extend the experience beyond the physical space, capturing celebrity arrivals, beauty looks, fragrance moments, and product discovery in real time.

Hosted by Amelia Henderson, the livestream offered audiences an inside view of the night as it unfolded, seamlessly merging physical and digital beauty discovery through the YSL Beauty universe. The livestream also spotlighted hero products from the YSL Lovenude range, LIBRE and MYSLF fragrances, and more, allowing viewers tuning in throughout the night to seamlessly discover and shop their favorite YSL Beauty icons directly via TikTok Shop.

A combined roti bakar and kopi station brought a local touchpoint into the experience as guests moved through a space shaped by curated moments rooted in everyday Malaysian ritual and redefined through the YSL Beauty universe. Guests were also invited to explore the space through moments of product discovery, seamlessly woven into the experience.

The energy of the night was further amplified by a rotating lineup of DJs, featuring Jovynn, Athina Kamarudin, Roshan Menon, Maya Letisha, and Joee, each bringing their own distinctive sound to the Block Party and shaping the rhythm of the experience from start to finish. At the heart of the celebration was the new YSL Lovenude range; a sensual matte lip collection designed to blur the lines between softness and statement.

Leading the collection is the YSL Lovenude Lip Blusher, a matte hybrid lipstick that combines a soft-focus blurred finish with the nourishing comfort of a balm, paired seamlessly with the YSL Lovenude Kiss Shaper, a sculpting lip liner created to define and enhance the lips with effortless precision. Together, the duo captures the irresistible allure of the ultimate undressed lip look.

With the YSL Beauty Block Party, YSL Beauty continues to push the boundaries of beauty and culture, creating immersive experiences that celebrate individuality, confidence, and unapologetic expression for a new generation





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