Youths Demand Student Voices in Anti-Bullying Bill

Students and youth advocates are calling for the inclusion of student perspectives in the Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill, emphasizing the importance of incorporating personal experiences and insights from all levels of education to create a comprehensive and effective legislative framework designed to protect students from bullying.

JOHOR BARU: Youth advocates are strongly urging the inclusion of student perspectives from all educational levels in the drafting of the Anti- Bullying Tribunal Bill. They emphasize the critical importance of this involvement, given that the Bill, slated for presentation in Parliament this December, is specifically designed to offer enhanced protection to students.

Freelancer Julius Ho, aged 20, highlighted that students, encompassing those in university settings, are disproportionately impacted by bullying incidents. Therefore, their viewpoints are paramount and should be given due consideration. He advocated for direct engagement, stating, The government should actively involve students in discussions and give their opinions genuine consideration. Furthermore, Ho suggested the inclusion of student associations in the ongoing town hall sessions, noting that cases of bullying at the tertiary level often present with heightened severity. Incorporating their input is vital to determine the Bill's applicability to individuals beyond the age of 18. This sentiment was echoed by secondary school student Fara Natasha Abdullah, 15, who underscored the value of personal experiences in shaping the Bill. She affirmed the capacity of students to provide valuable insights, even in the absence of direct bullying experiences, as they are often privy to the accounts of their peers. Abdullah further emphasized the importance of including provisions for rehabilitation and counselling within the proposed Bill, recognizing their essential role in addressing the underlying issues and facilitating recovery. These collective sentiments reflect a shared concern among youths for a comprehensive and effective anti-bullying framework. \The call for student involvement extends beyond merely soliciting their opinions. It encompasses a proactive approach where students are encouraged to actively participate in shaping the legislation. Student K. Pravin, 14, advocated for this proactive role, emphasizing the need for young people to share their experiences and opinions on the proposed Bill. He acknowledged the availability of an online platform for providing feedback and suggested that parents or teachers can facilitate the submission of views for those who may feel uncomfortable doing so directly. This approach aims to ensure that all students, regardless of their comfort level or personal circumstances, have a voice in the development of the Bill. The emphasis on accessible feedback mechanisms highlights the commitment to fostering inclusivity and ensuring that the Bill truly reflects the needs and concerns of the student population. This collaborative effort between policymakers and students is essential to create a robust and impactful anti-bullying framework. The current timeline for the Bill’s progression indicates a concerted effort to address the pressing issue of bullying in educational institutions. The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, announced on September 12 that the Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill is expected to be tabled in December. \The government has organized engagement sessions nationwide to gather public input, indicating a commitment to a collaborative approach to legislative development. The initial town hall meeting took place on September 11, and the public is encouraged to submit their suggestions through the provided online platform. This is a crucial step towards ensuring the Bill reflects the diverse perspectives and lived experiences of the community. The initiative demonstrates a commitment to involving stakeholders from various sectors, including students, educators, and the public, in the development of a comprehensive anti-bullying framework. The ongoing efforts highlight the importance of collaboration and feedback in policy-making, as they ensure that the implemented measures are informed and effectively address the challenges faced by students across all levels of education. This approach is intended to create a safer and more supportive environment for students. The proactive engagement with the student population, through town halls and online platforms, signals a genuine effort to create a legislative framework that is both relevant and responsive to the needs of those it is intended to protect. This collaborative approach serves to ensure the efficacy and impact of the Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill, promoting a culture of safety and well-being within educational institutions. The active participation of students in the process demonstrates the commitment to empowering young people to voice their concerns and shape the policies that affect their lives





