Youthful Upset: Rafael Jodar Wins First-Round Match at French Open

Paris , France - May 25, 2026 - Spain 's Rafael Jodar made a strong start to his French Open campaign by winning his first-round match against Aleksandar Kovacevic of the U.S. with a 6-1 6-0 6-4 victory, drawing attention to himself after Rafael Nadal 's absence.

Jodar showed his skills on the clay courts of Roland Garros and credited his impressive clay season leading up to the tournament for his success.

"I think I did things well from the start and I'm super happy to get my first win in Paris," Jodar said in a press conference. "First matches are always difficult in the tournament. So I had to serve very well. I tried to play my game during the first two sets, and even when things got a little bit trickier in the third set and I had to face break points, I played well," he added.

Jodar's win marks a significant moment in his junior career, following a year of steady progress through the ATP ranks.

"I still have to learn a lot of things in the tour," Jodar said. "It's just my first year and I'm experiencing a lot of things in this past few months. It's good to have that feeling to be able to compete in the French Open and in all these tournaments," he said.

The 19-year-old Spaniard turned professional at the start of 2026, continuing to build his reputation in the tennis world with impressive recent performances in Morocco and the Barcelona, Madrid and Rome Open tournaments. Jodar's hopes for the tournament are high, despite his young age, as he represents Spain at the second Grand Slam of the year.

The tennis world will be watching Jodar closely in the coming weeks, seeing if he can continue his winning streak and make his mark on the tournament. Jodar's win was seen as an added impact point to his growing game with his idol Nadal no longer surrounding the tournament, with Nadal himself dumped out of the tournament earlier in the competition





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Rafael Jodar French Open Roland Garros Rafael Nadal ATP Clay Courts Tennis Career Junior Career Grand Slam Tournament Spain Aleksandar Kovacevic University Of Virginia Tennis Coaching Career Development Paris Clay Season}

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