Youth urged to boost political literacy ahead of upcoming elections

The youth chief of PKR calls on first‑time voters in Butterworth to base their votes on knowledge and policy analysis rather than social media hype, stressing the constitutional responsibility and the impact of their choices on the nation's future.

Young people in Butterworth are being called upon to raise their political literacy so that their voting decisions are rooted in knowledge rather than fleeting emotions or viral trends on social media.

At a Youth POV event titled Youth and Uncertain Realities Series 2, held on Saturday 13 June, Mohd Kamil Munim, the youth chief of the People's Justice Party, reminded first‑time voters that the constitutional right to vote carries with it a responsibility to make informed choices. He explained that the direction of the nation will be shaped by the ballots cast by the younger generation, and that this power must be wielded with care.

"If we do not understand what we are voting for, we lack political literacy and our choice will not be based on awareness or knowledge," he said, emphasizing that the upcoming elections present a pivotal moment for the country's future. Munim warned that the popularity of a post, the number of likes or shares it receives, should not be mistaken for truth or credibility.

He urged young voters to scrutinise the information they encounter, to study the policies proposed by parties, and to evaluate each party's track record and capacity to deliver on promises. By doing so, they can ensure that their vote reflects a considered assessment rather than a reaction to catchy headlines or meme culture. He highlighted that genuine political awareness involves digging deeper than surface‑level headlines, comparing policy details, and asking critical questions about feasibility and impact on everyday life.

The call for greater political education comes at a time when many young Malaysians are entering the electorate for the first time. Munim stressed that this demographic has a unique opportunity to influence the nation's trajectory, and that their collective voice can steer the country toward progress if guided by thoughtful analysis. He concluded by urging schools, community groups and civil society to play active roles in fostering critical thinking and civic engagement among youth.

By building a foundation of informed citizenship, the next generation can participate meaningfully in the democratic process and help shape policies that reflect the real needs and aspirations of the people. - Bernam





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