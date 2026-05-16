Youth, Sports and Creative Economy Minister urges expediting People's Housing Projects for safety concerns

Minister Date Abu Bakar Titingan highlights the urgency of addressing housing issues and fire risks in squatter areas as a recurring time bomb. He calls for emergency housing projects to reduce the frequency of such incidents while emphasizing the necessity of safety checks and stronger enforcement against illegal electricity connections.

Small fires in dense squatter areas remain a recurring threat to individuals and infrastructure, posed by housing issues which if left unattended can escalate into calamitous situations.

In the light of repeated hazards and safety concerns, the Youth, Sports and Creative Economy Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan expressed serious apprehensions and urged the Federal Government to expedite People's Housing Projects, prioritizing vulnerable groups such as squatters and fire victims. One of the strategies highlighted is to expedite the approval process for the proposed 1,000-unit low-cost housing project at Kg Kuala Apas which aims to reduce the likelihood of such incidents.

In addition to addressing housing needs, Minister Titingan emphasized stricter safety compliance, including proper wiring and safer cooking practices. He also pitched for stronger enforcement against illegal electricity connections. The eligible victims can apply for Sabah Maju Jaya housing assistance. Despite the grim picture, the Minister shared that there are hopes for celebration as Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo would expand into East Malaysia with the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026





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Fire Safety People's Housing Projects Sabah Maju Jaya Housing Assistance Cosmobeauté Malaysia Beautyexpo

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