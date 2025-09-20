The Youth and Sports Ministry of Malaysia KBS has urged the Malaysian Paralympic Council MPM and the Olympic Council of Malaysia MOM to adopt the Road to Gold RTG committee's model for managing sponsorships and athlete rewards. This move follows a controversy involving para-badminton athlete Cheah Liek Hou, who was allegedly not paid the promised incentive after winning a gold medal. The ministry is also against disciplinary action being taken against the athlete.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh highlighted the RTG's proactive approach of formalizing all sponsorship pledges to athletes with contracts before the commencement of sporting events. This measure aims to prevent situations where athletes are promised rewards without concrete agreements, as exemplified by the Cheah Liek Hou case. The ministry believes that adopting this method would streamline the process and safeguard athletes' interests, ensuring they receive the rewards they are entitled to. Furthermore, Yeoh underscored the need for transparency and accountability within the sports governing bodies. The minister criticized MPM's plan to issue a show-cause letter to Cheah, deeming it an inappropriate response to the athlete's expression of disappointment over the unpaid incentive. Yeoh emphasized that Cheah, a Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist, was merely seeking fulfillment of a promise, and his actions should not be construed as a disciplinary breach. The ministry's stance reflects a commitment to protecting athletes' rights and fostering a supportive environment where athletes feel valued and respected. Yeoh stated that athletes who bring honor to the country should not be penalized for voicing legitimate concerns regarding delayed or unfulfilled rewards. She emphasized the simplicity of resolving the issue, suggesting that direct communication and adherence to agreements are key. In addition, KBS will not support any move to suspend or take disciplinary action against Cheah. The minister stressed the importance of improving the current governance system to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The KBS’s intervention suggests a larger systemic issue within the governance of sports in Malaysia, and highlights the need for a transparent and athlete-centric approach to managing sponsorship and reward programs. Yeoh's statement reflects a clear directive to sports governing bodies, advocating for a shift towards greater accountability and fairness. The ministry’s proactive stance indicates its commitment to upholding ethical practices and fostering a positive environment within the sports sector. \On Thursday, MPM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin announced the council was considering legal action against Cheah, citing damage to MPM's reputation and that of its sponsors due to Cheah's social media comments regarding the unpaid incentive. He also stated that MPM would not hesitate to suspend the athlete from competing in future major events. This response by MPM has been met with criticism, as it appears to further marginalize the athlete rather than addressing the underlying issue of non-payment. The situation highlights the tension between athletes and governing bodies, and underscores the need for a clear and transparent framework for managing sponsorships and rewards. The incident serves as a cautionary tale, emphasizing the importance of written agreements and ethical conduct within the sports industry. The ministry's intervention aims to serve as a pivotal moment in reshaping the relationships between athletes, sponsors, and governing bodies, and the ministry’s intervention is an attempt to improve the sporting system to encourage transparency and to protect the rights of the athletes. Yeoh’s statements reiterate the importance of honoring commitments and maintaining open communication with athletes. This approach is seen as a step towards fostering trust and a positive culture within the country’s sports landscape. The focus on addressing the issue of unpaid rewards reflects the ministry’s commitment to supporting athletes and ensuring fairness in the allocation of incentives. The ministry’s response aligns with the broader goal of promoting ethical governance and protecting the welfare of athletes. The hope is that such initiatives will inspire a new era of transparency and cooperation within the Malaysian sports sector. The incident involving Cheah Liek Hou has sparked a necessary conversation about accountability and athlete welfare within the Malaysian sports sector, underscoring the need for reform and enhanced athlete protections. The ministry’s stance on this matter sends a clear message about the importance of upholding ethical practices and supporting athletes who have brought honor to the nation. The call for MOM and MPM to adopt the RTG model represents a significant step towards achieving this goal, with the ultimate aim of building a more robust and athlete-focused sports system. The ministry’s focus on transparency, accountability, and athlete rights is a sign of progress in the Malaysian sports sector, paving the way for improved relationships between athletes and sports governing bodies. The incident should serve as a catalyst for positive change, ensuring a more secure and supportive environment for the country’s athletes.\The RTG committee’s model, which requires sponsors to formalize their pledges through contracts, serves as a best practice example that the KBS advocates for all sports bodies to follow. This approach aims to safeguard athletes from situations where promises are made but not kept, ensuring they receive the rewards they are entitled to for their achievements. This proactive stance taken by the KBS to ensure a more supportive environment for athletes is extremely important. By encouraging the adoption of RTG’s practices, the KBS aims to create a more transparent and accountable system, where athletes can trust that their agreements will be honored. The call to improve the current governance system reflects a broader understanding that structural reforms are necessary to address issues within the sports sector. The ministry acknowledges that outdated practices and a lack of accountability can undermine the trust between athletes, sponsors, and governing bodies. The need for transparent management and the importance of fulfilling promises highlight the urgency of addressing issues that undermine trust within the Malaysian sports ecosystem. The KBS is committed to working with all stakeholders to promote a culture of fairness and respect, where athletes are treated with dignity and their achievements are appropriately recognized. The KBS believes that by fostering a more transparent and athlete-centric approach, the Malaysian sports sector can achieve greater success and inspire the next generation of athletes. It’s a reflection of a commitment to protecting the athletes' rights and safeguarding their welfare. This proactive approach includes the KBS’s determination not to support disciplinary action against Cheah. The KBS believes that the athlete should not be punished for raising concerns about the fulfillment of promises, and the focus must be on resolving the issue and ensuring transparency within the system. It reflects a commitment to making sure that athletes feel valued and their rights are protected. The KBS believes that by fostering an environment of trust and cooperation, the Malaysian sports sector can achieve greater success and inspire future generations. The incident has underscored the need for reforms in how sponsorship and athlete rewards are managed. The KBS's directive signals a commitment to addressing issues that undermine the integrity of the sports sector and ensuring that athletes are treated fairly. The move to have MOM and MPM follow the RTG model is essential to prevent similar controversies in the future and to ensure that athletes are given the support and rewards they deserve





