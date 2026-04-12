Youth and Sports Minister Visits G. Saravanan, Offering Support in MND Battle

The Youth and Sports Minister, Dr. Taufiq Johari, visited former national walker G. Saravanan, who is battling motor neurone disease, to provide financial aid and express the ministry's ongoing support.

Youth and Sports Minister Dr. Taufiq Johari made a compassionate visit today to G. Saravanan, a former national walker, at his home in Bukit Mertajam, Penang. Saravanan is courageously battling motor neurone disease (MND), a debilitating illness that has progressively impacted his ability to walk, speak, and eat. The purpose of Dr.

Johari's visit was to personally deliver a financial contribution from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, demonstrating the government's commitment to supporting veteran athletes facing health challenges. This act underlines the ministry's dedication to ensuring the well-being of those who have brought international recognition to Malaysia. The visit highlights the crucial role the government plays in providing assistance and showing solidarity with athletes who have dedicated their lives to representing the nation.\During the visit, Dr. Taufiq emphasized the ministry's continued support for Saravanan, pledging ongoing assistance and oversight of his welfare. He stated that the ministry, in conjunction with the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb), is actively assessing Saravanan's current needs and the associated medical costs. This includes physiotherapy, medical treatments, and various monthly expenses to guarantee that the provided assistance adequately supports him and his family. The ministry's commitment extends beyond immediate financial aid; it encompasses a comprehensive evaluation of Saravanan's needs to ensure he receives the necessary care. Dr. Johari's visit included a personal contribution as well, further highlighting his dedication to Saravanan's well-being. The Malaysian government recognizes the sacrifices made by athletes and their contributions to the nation's pride. This assistance is a vital reminder of the recognition the country holds for its athletes' accomplishments and their ongoing struggles. The government's actions demonstrate a commitment to providing tangible support to those in need.\Saravanan, 56, who holds the distinction of being Malaysia’s sole Commonwealth Games athletics gold medalist, was diagnosed with MND in 2021. His condition necessitates constant care, as he now relies on a feeding tube. Yakeb chairman Ahmad Shapawi Ismail confirmed that the foundation has been actively supporting Saravanan since his diagnosis. The assistance provided by Yakeb includes a monthly contribution of RM500 to alleviate the family’s financial burden, with over RM30,000 already channeled to support Saravanan. This assistance allows his family to cover essential expenses. He has also been monitored closely since diagnosis, with medical treatments as needed. Saravanan's wife, M. Sassikala, 53, expressed that her husband's condition has stabilized and is showing slight positive development, although he continues to need a ventilator at night to aid his breathing. This information provides some hope for Saravanan. The ministry's and Yakeb's assistance provides necessary relief for his family during this difficult time. This reflects a coordinated effort to support veteran athletes and their families, ensuring they receive the necessary resources and care during challenging times





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Motor Neurone Disease G Saravanan Youth And Sports Minister Athlete Welfare Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Govt to consider reviving price variation clause as construction costs surge, says deputy works ministerSHAH ALAM, April 11 — A proposal to activate the Variation of Price (VOP) clause for construction materials will be submitted to the Finance Ministry and the Economy Ministry...

Read more »

One of 17 megadiverse nations, Malaysia ramps up efforts to safeguard wildlife, says ministerKUCHING, April 11 — Malaysia is one of just 17 of the world’s most biodiverse nations, classed as megadiverse, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk...

Read more »

Sarawak hornbill remains target of illegal hunting, despite enforcement efforts, says state deputy ministerKUCHING, April 11 — The kenyalang bird, or the hornbill, which is a symbol of Sarawak’s pride, is among the state’s high-value wildlife species and remains a target of...

Read more »

Defence minister says no tolerance for misconduct after soldier dies from Bentong incident injuriesKUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Defence Ministry today expressed sorrow over the death of Prebet Muhammad Amirul Raziq bin Rosafindi, a Malaysian Army personnel who succumbed to...

Read more »

Sukma 2026: No Sports Village, Athletes to Receive RM100 Daily AllowanceSukma 2026 will proceed as planned starting August 15th, but without a dedicated sports village for athletes. Instead, athletes will receive a RM100 daily allowance to cover accommodation and meals. This decision, made by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and host state Selangor, aims to reduce costs and logistical complexities while ensuring athlete welfare. Athletes will be accommodated in university residences near competition venues. The ministry hopes this approach will save costs without impacting the quality of the games.

Read more »

Malaysia Pledges Continued Support for 1998 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist G. SaravananThe Malaysian Youth and Sports Ministry, along with the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb), are providing financial and medical assistance to 1998 Commonwealth Games gold medallist G. Saravanan, who is battling Motor Neuron Disease (MND). This support includes assessing his current needs, medical costs, and ongoing care.

Read more »