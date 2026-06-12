Your Vacuum Cleaner Could Be Triggering Your Allergies

If you constantly wake up sneezing, dealing with itchy eyes, or a blocked nose, your vacuum cleaner could be the culprit. A true HEPA filter is designed to trap microscopic particles using a dense mesh of fibres as air passes through the vacuum. Proper filtration can make a noticeable difference over time, especially in Malaysian homes where humidity and enclosed indoor spaces can worsen dust and mould build-up.

If you constantly wake up sneezing, dealing with itchy eyes, or a blocked nose, your vacuum cleaner could be the culprit. That's because many regular vacuums focus mainly on suction power, but don't properly trap the fine dust and allergens released back into the air while cleaning.

However, these very microscopic particles are often what trigger allergy flare-ups, causing sneezing, watery eyes, and irritation long after you've finished cleaning. A true HEPA filter is designed to trap microscopic particles using a dense mesh of fibres as air passes through the vacuum. For comparison, a human hair is around 50 to 70 microns wide. Manufacturers usually send filters for independent lab testing before they can market them as HEPA-certified.

Many of these allergens are tiny enough to stay airborne after vacuuming, especially when using older or poorly filtered machines. That's why some people end up sneezing more after cleaning, and also why filtration matters. A HEPA filter vacuum helps trap fine particles instead of recirculating them into the air through the exhaust system. For Malaysian homes, where humidity and enclosed indoor spaces can worsen dust and mould build-up, proper filtration can make a noticeable difference over time.

If you're looking for a vacuum cleaner with a quality HEPA filter, you won't go wrong with the Corvan X8V. It comes equipped with an H12 HEPA filter that captures up to 99.97% of airborne particles, supported by a 7-stage filtration system designed to trap dust, allergens, and fine debris before they're released back into the air. Beyond filtration, it also features strong 250AW suction performance for everyday home cleaning, helping to lift dirt from carpets, upholstery, and tight corners with ease.

The built-in multi-layer system works together to separate larger debris, fine dust, and microscopic particles step by step, improving overall cleaning efficiency. It also includes UV sterilisation technology, which helps reduce bacteria build-up on surfaces as you clean, making it especially useful for mattresses, sofas, and other fabric-heavy areas in the home. Designed for modern households, the Corvan X8V is lightweight and cordless, making it easier to move between rooms or clean hard-to-reach spots without hassle





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HEPA Filter Allergies Vacuum Cleaner Airborne Particles Filtration

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