Young Man Sentenced for Car‑Body‑Kit Scam; Separate Threatening Incident Results in Jail

A 23‑year‑old was jailed for 16 months and fined after cheating a friend out of money and a Proton Saga, while a 35‑year‑old received a one‑day sentence for threatening behaviour at a Sabah warehouse.

Kota Kinabalu - A 23‑year‑old man was sentenced by the Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to 16 months in prison and a fine after being found guilty of deceiving a friend over a car body‑kit installation.

Mohammad Harith Ihsan pleaded guilty before Magistrate Marilyn Kelvin to charges of cheating Samidah Adim out of RM320 and her gray Proton Saga Premium S, which he claimed he would fit with a body‑kit in Kampung Rampayan, Manggatal, at around 1.30 p.m. on 19 February. Under Section 420 of the Penal Code, the offence carries a maximum penalty of ten years' imprisonment, a fine and canary‑whipping if the court deems a corporal punishment appropriate.

The complainant handed over her vehicle to Harith after he assured her that the body‑kit could be installed that same day and would be ready for collection immediately. To cover the supposed cost of the work, the victim transferred RM200 via QR Pay to two different accounts that Harith supplied. The following day she contacted him for an update and was told that the car had already been taken to Sandakan.

Harith then demanded an additional RM120 for fuel to bring the vehicle back to Kota Kinabalu, which the victim also paid via QR Pay. When she later discovered that no body‑kit had been fitted, Harith asked for a further RM600 in order to retrieve the car, prompting the victim to file a police report.

The investigation revealed that Harith had misled the complainant into transferring money to a Touch 'n Go (TNG) account under the pretense of covering installation costs and fuel expenses. He was not represented by legal counsel and pleaded for leniency, arguing that he had no prior criminal record.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ronnie AK Anthony, however, urged the court to impose a proportionate sentence, emphasizing that Harith had abused his friend's trust and exploited the automotive service sector to obtain money unlawfully. The prosecutor stressed that the perpetrator not only took the victim's cash but also seized control of her vehicle, causing both financial loss and emotional distress.

In a separate case heard on the same day, a 35‑year‑old man received a one‑day jail term and a RM25 fine (or an alternative fourteen‑day imprisonment) after pleading guilty to threatening behaviour. Md Wiramdy Ramlan appeared before Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus on charges of intimidation with intent to cause disorder at the Kozai (Sabah) Sdn Bhd warehouse in Batu 7 at about 8 a.m. on 21 May.

The incident arose when the complainant, a shift supervisor at the facility, refused Wiramdy's request to forge overtime records to help him settle a personal loan with his employer. Angered by the refusal, Wiramdy threatened to summon friends to assault the supervisor and attempted to provoke a physical confrontation, an act captured on CCTV and witnessed by another employee. Concerned for his safety, the supervisor reported the episode to the police.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Mohamad Hamidi Mohamad Hamzah, secured the conviction, highlighting the seriousness of workplace intimidation and the need for swift legal deterrence. Both cases underscore the Malaysian courts' resolve to punish fraudulent schemes and threats that jeopardise public trust and safety





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Fraud Threatening Behaviour Magistrates' Court Automotive Scam Sabah

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