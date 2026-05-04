Young Malaysian Duo to Receive Increased Tournament Exposure to Boost Ranking

Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan, a promising young women’s doubles pair from Malaysia, will be entered into more tournaments to improve their world ranking and gain experience at higher levels of competition, according to national coach Rosman Razak. The move comes after impressive performances at the Uber Cup Finals, including a stunning victory over the world No. 7 pair from Japan.

The Malaysia n women’s doubles team is strategically investing in its future, with a particular focus on the promising young pairing of Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan .

National women’s doubles head coach Rosman Razak has outlined a plan to accelerate their development through increased tournament exposure and competition at a higher level. While acknowledging their recent positive performances, Rosman emphasized the significant gap that remains between this emerging duo and the established top pairs, both nationally and internationally. The intention is to provide them with the necessary opportunities to bridge this gap and consistently compete against stronger opponents, ultimately improving their world ranking and gaining invaluable experience.

The recent Uber Cup Finals in Horsens served as a crucial proving ground for Zi Yu and Noraqilah. Despite being the youngest players in the Malaysian contingent – aged just 15 and 18 respectively – they demonstrated remarkable composure and skill. Their contribution was particularly notable in Malaysia’s narrow 3-2 victory over Turkiye, where they secured the winning point against Yasemen Bekstas and Zehra Erdem. This victory highlighted their potential to perform under pressure and deliver crucial results.

Further demonstrating their adaptability, Zi Yu was later partnered with Chong Jie Yu to achieve another win against Elme De Villers and Anri Schoonees during Malaysia’s comprehensive 5-0 triumph over South Africa. However, the most significant moment of the tournament came against the formidable Japanese pair of Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi, ranked seventh in the world.

In a stunning upset, Zi Yu and Noraqilah managed to secure a point for Malaysia in a challenging 1-4 defeat, showcasing their ability to compete with and overcome highly-ranked opponents. This victory was a clear indication of their burgeoning talent and potential to become a force in the world of women’s doubles badminton. Rosman Razak’s strategy extends beyond just Zi Yu and Noraqilah.

He is committed to providing similar opportunities to other promising young players within the national setup, contingent on their dedication and commitment to improvement. He recognizes a considerable disparity in ranking between the established pairs – Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah (world No. 2) and Carmen Ting and Ong Xin Yee (world No. 22) – and the next generation of players.

Currently, Chong Jie Yu and Vanessa Ng are ranked No. 64, followed by Cheng Su Hui and Tan Zhing Yi at No. 69, and Amanda Yap and Ho Lo Ee at No. 85. Rosman believes that fostering a competitive environment and providing consistent opportunities for these players to compete is essential for their growth. He stressed that the path to success on the world stage requires continuous improvement and a willingness to challenge oneself.

The coach is actively looking for players who demonstrate the necessary drive and commitment to elevate their game and contribute to the overall strength of the Malaysian women’s doubles team. The experience of playing with different partners, as seen with Kai Wun, is also considered valuable in developing a more well-rounded skillset and adaptability among the players. The overarching goal is to build a strong and competitive squad capable of consistently challenging for top honors in international competitions





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Badminton Women's Doubles Malaysia Low Zi Yu Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan Uber Cup Rosman Razak

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Songkran is cultural heritage, not water festival entertainment, says Malaysian Siam Association amid growing confusionKUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Persatuan Siam Malaysia (PSM) president Sam Maark Suvanphet yesterday said that there is confusion between the Songkran celebration and water-based...

Read more »

Pahang man, 65, dies in Mecca after sudden collapse before Friday prayers at Masjidil HaramMECCA, May 2 — A Malaysian haj pilgrim died after collapsing while on his way to perform Friday prayers at the courtyard of the Grand Mosque here yesterday.Malaysian Haj...

Read more »

Malaysian Roads and the Supernatural: Tales of Ghostly EncountersA collection of chilling ghost stories from Malaysians, focusing on supernatural experiences encountered on roads and during travel. These tales include apparitions, illusory paths, and out-of-body experiences, highlighting a cultural fascination with the paranormal.

Read more »

Beyond Theory: The Critical Role of Practical Experience in Nurturing Young EntrepreneursExperts emphasize that theoretical knowledge alone is insufficient for young entrepreneurs to succeed. Real-world experience, practical skills, and access to resources are essential for fostering a new generation of business leaders. This article explores the challenges faced by young entrepreneurs in Malaysia and the initiatives aimed at supporting their growth.

Read more »

Veteran Singer Khadijah Ibrahim Urges Young Artistes to Stay Humble and ProfessionalKhadijah Ibrahim, a veteran Malaysian singer and chairman of Karyawan, advises young artistes to prioritise humility, professionalism, and respect for fans to sustain long-term success in the entertainment industry.

Read more »

Malaysian Hajj pilgrims advised to rest amid rising Mecca temperaturesMalaysian Hajj pilgrims are reminded to prioritize health and rest due to the increasing heat in Mecca. The leader of the Malaysian Hajj delegation, Mohd. Hisham Harun, emphasized the importance of health care after a long journey from Malaysia. The first group of 276 Malaysian pilgrims arrived safely in Jeddah via flight MH8102, with seven buses arranged for their smooth transfer to hotels in Mecca. The Hajj process for Malaysians is proceeding smoothly so far.

Read more »