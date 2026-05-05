Young Malaysian Duo Stuns World No. 7 in Uber Cup

Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan upset world No. 7 Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi at the Uber Cup, prompting plans for further development by national coach Rosman Razak. The pair also secured wins against South Africa and Turkiye. The team reached the quarter-finals after 16 years, but lost to China.

The Malaysia n doubles pair of Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan have significantly impressed during their participation in the Uber Cup , achieving a remarkable upset victory against the world number 7 Japan ese duo, Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi , in their Group B match held in Horsens, Denmark.

This unexpected win has drawn attention to the potential of this young pairing and prompted plans for their further development. National women’s doubles head coach, Rosman Razak, has expressed his intention to nurture and enhance the performance of Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan following their encouraging displays throughout the Uber Cup campaign.

The pair, currently ranked 143rd in the world, not only stunned the highly-rated Japanese team but also secured victories against representatives from South Africa and Turkiye during the Group B stage of the biennial tournament. Rosman emphasized the importance of providing these young players with more opportunities to compete in international tournaments, aiming to elevate their skill level and gain valuable experience against top-tier doubles teams globally.

He stated that plans are underway to enter them into higher-level competitions to facilitate their progress and allow them to compete more effectively with established pairs. The focus is on accelerating their development and bridging the gap in performance with their more experienced counterparts. Regarding the possibility of Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan potentially replacing the current national number one doubles pair, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, Rosman remained open to the idea.

He asserted that all Malaysian pairs have the opportunity to ascend to the position of the country’s leading women’s doubles team. He highlighted that the competition within the national team is fierce, with numerous junior pairs also vying for recognition and improvement. Rosman believes that consistent performance enhancement and adaptation to the demands of the international stage are crucial for any pair aspiring to reach the top.

He underscored the importance of internal competition as a driving force for progress and encouraged all players to strive for excellence. The coach’s comments suggest a dynamic and competitive environment within the Malaysian doubles program, where opportunities are available for those who demonstrate dedication and skill. The emphasis is on fostering a culture of continuous improvement and providing a platform for emerging talents to challenge established players.

This approach aims to ensure the long-term success and competitiveness of Malaysian women’s doubles on the global stage. The Malaysian Uber Cup squad successfully ended a 16-year drought by reaching the quarter-finals, finishing second in Group B behind Japan.

However, their journey ultimately concluded with a 3-0 defeat against the formidable Chinese team in the quarter-final clash. Despite the loss, the team’s overall performance, particularly the breakthrough success of Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan, has been viewed positively. The team’s arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) was met with recognition of their achievements and a renewed sense of optimism for the future of Malaysian women’s doubles.

The focus now shifts towards building on the momentum gained during the Uber Cup and continuing the development of promising young players like Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan. The national coaching team is committed to providing the necessary support and resources to nurture their talent and prepare them for future challenges.

The experience gained in the Uber Cup will undoubtedly serve as a valuable learning opportunity for the entire team, inspiring them to strive for even greater heights in upcoming competitions. The performance of the team has ignited excitement among fans and stakeholders, signaling a promising future for Malaysian badminton





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Uber Cup Badminton Low Zi Yu Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan Rin Iwanaga Kie Nakanishi Malaysia Japan China Rosman Razak

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