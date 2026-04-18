Young Accident Victim Shows Promising Recovery, Earlobe Reconstruction Planned

Zara Aftar Zamzuri, a 13-year-old student injured in a tragic school accident, is making significant strides in her recovery. She has been moved to a higher-class ward and is slated for an upcoming grafting procedure to reconstruct her earlobe, a critical step in her healing process. The hospital is also providing comprehensive psychological support to Zara and her family.

The recovery of Zara Aftar Zamzuri, one of the students involved in the serious accident at SMK Tanjong Mas, is proceeding with positive developments. The 13-year-old has been transferred to a first-class ward at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II), indicating a stable condition and a move towards more advanced care. Her transfer to Ward 10 follows a successful initial surgery last week, which addressed multiple injuries including a fractured leg and trauma to her face and ear. This first intervention was crucial in stabilizing her condition and preparing her for subsequent treatments.

Dr. Mohd Azman Yacob, the Kelantan Health Director, shared details about Zara's ongoing treatment plan. He confirmed that Zara is scheduled for a specialized grafting procedure this coming Monday. This surgery will focus on reconstructing her earlobe, which sustained significant injury during the incident. The previous surgical procedure, which involved cleaning the wound and debridement to remove road debris and tar, was reported to have gone smoothly. The plastic surgery team will utilize advanced materials for the reconstruction, aiming for optimal aesthetic and functional outcomes. Dr. Azman emphasized that the decision to proceed with the grafting is contingent on the wound demonstrating healthy tissue regeneration, a vital prerequisite for successful flap surgery. The medical team is meticulously monitoring her progress to ensure the best possible outcome for her recovery. This multi-stage approach highlights the complexity of her injuries and the dedication of the medical professionals involved.

Beyond the physical aspects of her recovery, the hospital is also providing crucial psychological support to Zara and her family. Recognizing the profound emotional toll of such a traumatic event, mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, are actively involved in therapy sessions. These sessions are designed to be ongoing, adapting to Zara's emotional state and ensuring her psychological well-being throughout the healing process. Dr. Azman assured the public that Zara’s discharge will not be rushed. The hospital’s priority remains the complete healing of all her wounds, particularly those in sensitive areas like her ear, before she is deemed fit to return home. This holistic approach underscores the hospital's commitment to Zara’s comprehensive recovery, encompassing both her physical and mental health.

The incident, which occurred on April 12, tragically resulted in the death of another student, Nur Fatimatul Hawa Mohd Azaudin, also 13, who was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle driven by a teacher. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the focus now firmly on the care and recovery of those affected





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Accident Victim Recovery Surgery Earlobe Reconstruction Psychological Support

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