York City and Rochdale Demand National League Promotion Rule Change Ahead of Decisive Match

York City and Rochdale have jointly called for an overhaul of the National League promotion rules, arguing the current system is unfair and could see a team with over 100 points miss out on League Two. The call comes before their final-day clash to decide the league title and automatic promotion.

The intense competition for promotion in England's National League has reached a boiling point, with York City and Rochdale issuing a powerful joint statement demanding a fundamental change to the league's promotion rules.

Ahead of their crucial final-day clash on Saturday, where a single place in League Two is at stake, both clubs have voiced their frustration with the current system that could see a team with over 100 points miss out on automatic promotion. York City currently leads the standings with 107 points, two ahead of Rochdale.

However, the National League’s structure dictates that only the team finishing in first place earns automatic promotion, while teams ranked second through seventh are relegated to a playoff system, where only one team ultimately advances. This setup has sparked considerable debate, particularly given the high points totals achieved by leading teams and the potential for a team with a significantly lower points tally to gain promotion through the playoffs.

Both York and Rochdale experienced playoff heartbreak last season, adding fuel to their call for reform. York, despite finishing as runners-up in the regular season, watched as Oldham Athletic – a team finishing three places and 23 points behind them – ultimately secured promotion through the playoffs. This outcome highlighted the perceived unfairness of the current system, where consistent performance throughout the season doesn't guarantee advancement.

The joint statement released by the clubs underscores this sentiment, stating that one of the two high-performing teams will inevitably be forced to compete in the National League playoffs once again. They are urgently appealing to the National League, the newly established Football Regulator, the English Football League (EFL), and the Premier League to collaborate and address this issue promptly, preventing a recurrence of what they deem an injustice.

The clubs are actively supporting the '3UP' campaign, launched in February 2025, which advocates for a third promotion place into the English Football League across the National League’s three divisions. This campaign gained significant momentum in November when all National League matches commenced three minutes late as a symbolic protest to draw attention to the issue.

Proponents of the 3UP campaign argue that the National League effectively functions as a third tier of professional football, with many clubs operating at a standard comparable to or even exceeding those in League Two. The situation is further complicated by the recent history of teams successfully navigating the National League.

Wrexham, famously backed by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, secured promotion from the National League three years ago and are now vying for a Championship playoff spot with aspirations of reaching the Premier League. However, even Wrexham experienced the frustration of the playoff system in Reynolds and McElhenney’s inaugural season, finishing second only to be denied promotion. The drama surrounding York City’s potential promotion last weekend exemplifies the unpredictable nature of the league.

Following their victory over Yeovil Town and a simultaneous draw for Rochdale against Braintree Town, York players prematurely gathered on the pitch, anticipating the end of their decade-long wait for EFL football. Their celebrations were abruptly halted when Rochdale’s Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored a dramatic 99th-minute winner, shifting the promotion battle to the final day.

York now travels to Rochdale, where a draw will be sufficient to secure promotion, having already defeated their opponents twice this season – 4-1 in the league and 2-1 in the FA Cup. Rochdale, relegated from the Football League after 102 years three years ago, will be relying on home advantage to secure a victory.

Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, both York City and Rochdale have pledged to continue their fight for the 3UP campaign, advocating for a more equitable promotion system within the National League





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National League York City Rochdale Promotion Football EFL Playoffs 3UP Campaign English Football

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