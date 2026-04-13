Yamal Urges Barcelona to Believe in Champions League Comeback Against Atletico Madrid

Lamine Yamal calls for Barcelona to fight for a Champions League comeback against Atletico Madrid, despite a 2-0 deficit from the first leg. He emphasizes the importance of homegrown players and their commitment to the Barcelona badge.

Barcelona 's young star Lamine Yamal has emphasized that Barcelona must not see their Champions League quarter-final fightback against Atletico Madrid as an impossible feat. The team faces a challenging task, heading to the Metropolitano stadium on Tuesday, trailing 2-0 from the first leg. This deficit puts their Champions League journey at risk, requiring an exceptional performance away from home to advance in the competition.

Yamal, who has risen to prominence and is regarded as one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia, since Lionel Messi, is already accustomed to carrying significant responsibility despite his young age. He embraces the pressure, seeing it as a strength, and expressed gratitude for his experiences. More than half of the expected starting lineup for the crucial match in Madrid is comprised of players from La Masia, reinforcing the strong connection between the team and its roots.

Yamal, having already made a name for himself, including aiding Spain in winning the 2024 European Championship and securing a second-place finish in the 2025 Ballon d'Or vote, spoke about the significance of having homegrown players on the field for such a high-stakes encounter. He highlighted the collective love for Barcelona among these players, underscoring their profound understanding of the moment's importance, and their commitment to giving their all until the very end.

The history books offer a challenging precedent. Only once in Champions League history has a team successfully overturned a 2-0 first-leg home defeat, with Manchester United achieving this in 2019 against Paris St Germain. Barcelona themselves have managed a remarkable comeback in a knockout competition, erasing a 4-0 loss to PSG with a 6-1 victory at Camp Nou in the 2016-17 last 16. The task is made even more difficult considering recent events, particularly the Copa del Rey semi-final, where Barcelona was eliminated by Atletico after a 4-0 first-leg loss at the Metropolitano, despite a 3-0 victory in the return leg.

Yamal confidently declared that the team would fight until the very end, regardless of the outcome. He assured that the players would give their absolute best for the Barcelona badge. He emphasized that the match would extend for at least 90 minutes, indicating that the tie is far from over. He reiterated his belief in the possibility of a comeback, providing the team with a strong sense of determination and hope.

His words reflect the fighting spirit and unity that Barcelona hopes to embody in their attempt to overcome the significant disadvantage against Atletico Madrid. The team's resolve will be tested in what is expected to be a dramatic and fiercely contested match. With the stakes so high, and the history books showing the difficulty of the challenge, it remains to be seen if Barcelona can script an extraordinary comeback.





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barcelona Lamine Yamal Champions League Atletico Madrid La Masia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cameron Highlands: Where champions once ruledBefore it became a tourist postcard, Cameron Highlands forged a generation of distance runners. Last Saturday, 10 of them were honoured, reviving a story Malaysia risks forgetting.

Read more »

Premier League Title Race Tightens After Arsenal DefeatArsenal's loss to Bournemouth throws the Premier League title race wide open, with Manchester City now holding a strong position. Liverpool's win over Fulham also improves their Champions League qualification chances. Concerns arise about Arsenal's form after a string of defeats.

Read more »

Barcelona Dominates Espanyol in Derby, Extends La Liga LeadBarcelona secured a 4-1 victory over Espanyol, with Lamine Yamal's stellar performance contributing to two assists and a goal. Ferran Torres also scored twice, solidifying Barcelona's lead in La Liga and setting the stage for a Champions League quarter-final clash with Atletico Madrid.

Read more »

Borneo Flyers, Nadi 7s crowned championsSANDAKAN: Borneo Flyers and Fiji’s Nationwide Nadi 7s emerged champions as the Borneo 7s 2026 concluded at Eagles Rugby Club Stadium with strong crowd sup

Read more »

JDT Coach Disappointed as Winning Streak Ends Against Terengganu, Focuses on ACL Quarter-FinalJohor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) coach Xisco Munoz expressed disappointment after his team drew 1-1 with Terengganu FC in the Super League, ending their hopes of a perfect season at home. Munoz emphasized the draw served as a wake-up call, with JDT now shifting their focus to the crucial AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) quarter-final match. JDT had taken the lead through Bergson da Silva but Terengganu equalized. Munoz highlighted the need for improvement and avoiding similar mistakes in the upcoming match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, considered the most important in JDT's history.

Read more »

Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Aims for Champions League Comeback Against PSG at AnfieldLiverpool manager Arne Slot expresses cautious optimism as his team prepares to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield. Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Slot discusses tactical approaches, the importance of the home crowd, and the need for a special performance to overcome the deficit.

Read more »