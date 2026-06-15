Yafa: A Taste of Palestine in Kuala Lumpur

Discover the rich culinary heritage of Palestine at Yafa, a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur that serves authentic Palestinian dishes. From the refreshing Watermelon & Feta Salad to the soulful Maqluba, each dish is a labor of love, carefully crafted to preserve the flavors of Palestine.

Nestled in a quiet corner of Kuala Lumpur's Taman Tun Dr Ismail is Yafa, a restaurant that stands out as one of the first eateries in the Klang Valley to focus entirely on Palestinian cuisine.

The brainchild of Malaysian Zara Ahmad Riza and her Palestinian husband Ahmad Hallalo, Yafa is named after the historic Palestinian port city, a city that holds a deeply personal connection for the couple. The restaurant is not just a tribute to the food of Yafa, but also a homage to Palestine as a whole and an attempt to preserve the rich culinary heritage that is at risk of being lost due to the ongoing conflict.

Zara, who is not Palestinian herself, learned the art of Palestinian cooking from her mother-in-law, who spent months teaching her the classic dishes. The menu at Yafa is a labor of love, with each dish carefully crafted to ensure it meets the exacting standards of the couple. The culinary journey begins with the refreshing Watermelon & Feta Salad, a simple yet satisfying dish that features Palestinian-style feta cheese, which is creamier and saltier than its Greek counterpart.

The salad is a perfect summer treat, with the fresh bursts of watermelon, the nuttiness of the pistachios, and the lightly oleaginous qualities of the olive oil all combining to create a multi-layered complexity. Next, indulge in the Hummus, a creamy and lentil-rich spread that gets a lively boost from a green chilli dip, giving it a perky pep.

For more substantial fare, try the Zaatar Manakeesh, a flatbread with a crunchy, herbaceous, and nutty zaatar spread, or the Cheese variant featuring Akkawi, a mild and milky unripened white cheese. However, the true highlight of Palestinian cuisine at Yafa is the Maqluba, a deeply flavorful and soulful dish that is traditionally made to serve a large group.

The dish is a testament to the couple's commitment to preserving the rich culinary heritage of Palestine and sharing it with the world





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Palestinian Cuisine Yafa Restaurant Maqluba Watermelon & Feta Salad Hummus Zaatar Manakeesh

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