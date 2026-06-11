Y31s 5G Smartphone Launched in Malaysia, Focuses on Durability and Productivity

The Y31s 5G smartphone, launched in Malaysia, is designed for users who are constantly on the go. It offers durability, endurance, and supports drivers and blue-collar workers for day-to-day productivity. The device comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD screen, IP68 and IP69 ratings, SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance certification, and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired charging.

Y31s 5G has officially launched on our shores. This smartphone mainly focuses on durability and endurance, making it suitable for users who are constantly on the go.

According to the brand, the handset is meant to support drivers and blue-collar workers who rely on their phones for day-to-day productivity. In terms of specifications, the device comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD screen. This panel offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,050 nits of brightness. Beyond that, the phone boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings, as well as SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance certification, so users need not worry about gravity-related mishaps.

Under the hood, the Y31s packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. This gets paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As for software, the handset runs on Android 16 via the company’s OriginOS 6 skin.

Meanwhile, connectivity features include 5G, NFC, and USB-C. To ensure the device can keep up with the user’s needs, the company has equipped it with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging. On the optics side, the phone comes with a 50MP main camera on the rear. This is supported by a 2MP auxiliary sensor. Flipping the device around to the front, you get a 32MP shooter for selfies.

The vivo Y31s comes in two colourways, namely Glowing Black and KL Midnight Purple. Price-wise, the phone will set you back RM1,199. As part of the launch, the brand is offering a 6-month extended warranty and a free RM50 petrol fuel card for those getting the phone. This promotion will run from 13 June until 30 June 2026, and is limited to the first 3,000 customers





LowyatNET / 🏆 13. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Y31s 5G Durability Endurance Productivity Smartphone Qualcomm’S Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor 6GB Of RAM 256GB Of Internal Storage Android 16 Originos 6 Skin 5G NFC USB-C 6 500Mah Battery 44W Wired Charging 50MP Main Camera 2MP Auxiliary Sensor 32MP Selfie Shooter Glowing Black KL Midnight Purple RM1 199 6-Month Extended Warranty RM50 Petrol Fuel Card

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