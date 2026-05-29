Xiaomi Unveils New Smart Tech Appliances Lineup

Xiaomi has launched a new lineup of smart tech appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, front load washers, and robot vacuums. The new lineup is part of Xiaomi’s broader ‘Human × Car × Home’ ecosystem strategy, with support for the Xiaomi Home app, OTA software updates, and smart home integrations.

This includes the Mijia Air Conditioner GentleAir, Mijia Refrigerator Side-by-Side 715L, Mijia Front Load Washer 9kg series and Xiaomi Robot Vacuum H50. The new lineup is part of Xiaomi ’s broader ‘Human × Car × Home’ ecosystem strategy, with support for the Xiaomi Home app, OTA software updates and smart home integrations.

Xiaomi’s latest Smart Tech Appliances lineup will be available in stages starting from 5th June 2026. These appliances are available throughout Malaysia through Xiaomi Stores and Xiaomi’s official online store on The Mijia Front Load Washer 9kg and Mijia Front Load Washer Dryer 9kg will be available starting from 5th June 2026, while the Mijia Air Conditioner GentleAir series and Mijia Refrigerator Side-by-Side 715L will be available from 12th June 2026.

To enhance comfort, Xiaomi has included three dedicated airflow modes. Halo Flow creates surrounding circulation to minimise direct drafts, Canopy Flow cools from above for wider coverage, while Carpet Flow allows warm air to rise naturally from the floor during heating mode. The air conditioner also supports 30-second fast cooling and 60-second fast heating, while Turbo Mode enables maximum cooling or heating performance with a single tap. Four-way swing airflow helps distribute air more evenly across the room.

According to Xiaomi, its AI Energy Saving mode can dynamically adjust operating frequency based on real-time conditions and improve energy efficiency by up to 24.5%, depending on the model. Users can remotely control power, fan speed and operating modes through the Xiaomi Home app. The air conditioner also supports voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The refrigerator offers a net capacity of 635L, consisting of 394L for the fridge and 241L for freezer.

This two-door fridge has four storage layers and 18 compartments to help you organise your groceries more efficiently. The refrigerator uses dual inverter technology and surround cooling to maintain consistent temperatures throughout the compartment. Xiaomi has also equipped it with Ag⁺ Fresh technology, which it says helps reduce odours and bacteria including E. coli.

Meanwhile, its frost-free air cooling system eliminates the need for manual defrosting while ensuring more even cooling performance. Users can adjust temperature settings remotely through the Xiaomi Home app or via the external LED touch panel. There’s also support for voice assistant via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Both models feature a 525mm drum and support over 30 washing programmes, including a 15-minute quick wash cycle for smaller loads.

A key highlight is the dedicated Hygiene mode, which uses high-temperature steam and hot water for deeper washing. Xiaomi claims this mode can eliminate 99.99% of bacteria and achieve 100% mite removal under laboratory testing conditions. For the washer-dryer variant, Xiaomi has included smart drying controls that use high-precision sensors and 3D airflow to automatically stop drying once clothes reach the desired condition. The system is designed to prevent overheating while helping preserve fabric quality.

Through the Xiaomi Home app, users can remotely monitor and control laundry cycles, customise settings with the My Time programme and save personalised preferences. It also supports OTA updates which can introduce additional features and programme refinements. The standard H50 offers up to 10,000Pa suction power and features a dual anti-tangle system designed to minimise hair wrapping around the main and side brushes.

It also uses dual rotary mops spinning at up to 180rpm and supports automatic mop lifting of up to 10mm when carpets are detected. Navigation is handled by an LDS laser navigation system that creates a 360-degree map of the home and intelligently plans cleaning routes. The robot vacuum can also cross obstacles up to 20mm high. The accompanying all-in-one base station integrates automatic dust collection and mop washing.

Xiaomi says its 4L clean water tank can support cleaning areas of up to 240m², while the disposable dust bag can last up to 75 days before replacement. For users looking for a more premium option, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum H50 Pro adds dual robotic arms that automatically extend outward to improve edge and corner cleaning coverage.

It also delivers a significantly higher 15,000Pa suction power and features a more advanced obstacle avoidance system with millimetre-level detection, allowing it to better identify and navigate around furniture, cables and household objects. The H50 Pro also automatically lifts its mop pads when carpets are detected and boosts suction for deeper carpet cleaning.

In addition, its all-in-one docking station offers a more comprehensive hands-free experience with automatic dust collection, a self-cleaning washboard system and hot-air drying for the mop pads after cleaning





Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Xiaomi Smart Tech Appliances Air Conditioners Refrigerators Front Load Washers Robot Vacuums AI Energy Saving Mode Voice Control Smart Drying Controls Obstacle Avoidance System Navigation System Ag⁺ Fresh Technology Frost-Free Air Cooling System Hygiene Mode My Time Programme OTA Updates Dual Robotic Arms Advanced Obstacle Avoidance System Millimetre-Level Detection All-In-One Docking Station

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