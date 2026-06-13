Xiaomi's Battery Upgrade Program to Extend to Xiaomi 14 Series

Xiaomi's battery upgrade program, which was recently launched for the Xiaomi 13 series, is likely to be extended to the Xiaomi 14 lineup. A new network access certification has hinted at a possible battery upgrade service for the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Xiaomi 's battery upgrade program , which was recently launched for the Xiaomi 13 series, is likely to be extended to the Xiaomi 14 lineup. A new network access certification has hinted at a possible battery upgrade service for the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

The certification reveals that the device will feature a 6.73-inch 1440x3200 display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core chip clocked at 3.3 GHz, RAM options of 8GB/12GB/18GB, and storage options up to 1TB. However, the battery capacity will be slightly higher than the original Xiaomi 14 Pro, which had a 4,880 mAh typical battery capacity. The newly certified device lists a 5,000 mAh typical capacity, a 120 mAh bump. The rated capacity in both cases is 4,760 mAh.

This suggests that the Xiaomi 14 series may be the next candidate to get the battery upgrade treatment. The upgrade program was initially launched for the Xiaomi 13 series, the Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Ultra, and offered genuinely higher-capacity batteries. The upgrade was priced at 189 yuan, covering both the battery and labor costs. Xiaomi has been running regular battery service promotions in China, hosting service weeks throughout the year for battery replacements at discounted prices.

The company's battery upgrade program directly addresses the concern of battery degradation over time, which sometimes forces smartphone owners to abandon their devices. The program is a significant step towards reducing electronic waste and promoting sustainability in the tech industry. With the extension of the battery upgrade program to the Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi is likely to continue its efforts to reduce electronic waste and promote sustainability.

The company's commitment to sustainability is a positive step towards a more environmentally friendly tech industry. The Xiaomi 14 series is expected to be a verification device with an enlarged battery, likely used to prepare for an upcoming battery upgrade service. The certification of the device suggests that Xiaomi is preparing to launch the battery upgrade service for the Xiaomi 14 series soon.

The service is expected to be priced similarly to the previous upgrade program, with the cost of the upgrade including both the battery and labor costs. The certification of the device also suggests that Xiaomi is planning to offer the battery upgrade service to a wider range of devices, including the Xiaomi 14 series. The company's efforts to reduce electronic waste and promote sustainability are a positive step towards a more environmentally friendly tech industry.

The certification of the device suggests that Xiaomi is committed to sustainability and is taking steps to reduce electronic waste. The company's battery upgrade program is a significant step towards reducing electronic waste and promoting sustainability in the tech industry. With the extension of the battery upgrade program to the Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi is likely to continue its efforts to reduce electronic waste and promote sustainability.

The company's commitment to sustainability is a positive step towards a more environmentally friendly tech industry. The Xiaomi 14 series is expected to be a verification device with an enlarged battery, likely used to prepare for an upcoming battery upgrade service. The certification of the device suggests that Xiaomi is preparing to launch the battery upgrade service for the Xiaomi 14 series soon.

The service is expected to be priced similarly to the previous upgrade program, with the cost of the upgrade including both the battery and labor costs. The certification of the device also suggests that Xiaomi is planning to offer the battery upgrade service to a wider range of devices, including the Xiaomi 14 series. The company's efforts to reduce electronic waste and promote sustainability are a positive step towards a more environmentally friendly tech industry





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