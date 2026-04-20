Xiaomi Launches Redmi A7 Pro in Malaysia with Massive Battery and 120Hz Display

Xiaomi introduces the Redmi A7 Pro in Malaysia, featuring a large 6.9-inch 120Hz display, a durable 6,000mAh battery, and budget-friendly specifications.

Xiaomi has officially expanded its budget-friendly smartphone lineup in Malaysia with the introduction of the new Redmi A7 Pro . Designed to cater to users who prioritize battery longevity and expansive screen real estate without breaking the bank, this device positions itself as a compelling entry-level contender in a highly competitive market.

Despite its modest price point, the hardware selection demonstrates a clear focus on the essential needs of modern smartphone users, balancing performance with power efficiency to deliver a reliable daily driver. The centerpiece of the Redmi A7 Pro is its massive 6.9-inch LCD panel, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate. While the resolution sits at an HD+ 1600x720 pixel count, the display reaches a commendable peak brightness of 800 nits in high brightness mode, ensuring that outdoor visibility remains functional even under direct sunlight. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Unisoc T7250 octa-core chipset built on a 12nm process. This is complemented by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can be virtually extended to 8GB, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, providing sufficient space and multitasking capabilities for entry-level applications and casual media consumption. Connectivity options include WiFi 5, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth 5.2, alongside the increasingly rare inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio enthusiasts. Photography enthusiasts are provided with a functional 13MP f/2.2 primary rear camera paired with an auxiliary lens, while the front of the phone features an 8MP f/2.0 selfie shooter. Both cameras are capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps. Perhaps the most significant selling point of the Redmi A7 Pro is its robust 6,000mAh battery. This substantial power capacity is designed to last through extensive usage periods, easily powering the device throughout a full day and beyond. The unit supports 15W charging via a USB-C port, emphasizing utility and endurance over rapid charging speeds. Security is managed through a convenient side-mounted fingerprint scanner, maintaining a clean aesthetic while ensuring user data remains protected. This combination of features makes the A7 Pro a balanced option for students, budget-conscious professionals, and seniors looking for an reliable, long-lasting mobile companion





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