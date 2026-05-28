The Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro flagships are now available for pre-order in Malaysia, with a special promotion offering customers a free gift and digital benefits worth up to RM1,436 for the Pro model and up to RM1,256 for the standard model.

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro Flagship Smartphones Launched in Malaysia with Leica Cameras and Large Batteries . The new Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro flagships are now available for pre-order in Malaysia , with a special promotion offering customers a free gift and digital benefits worth up to RM1,436 for the Pro model and up to RM1,256 for the standard model.

The devices feature Leica-powered cameras, large batteries, and high-end specifications. The Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro are equipped with 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED displays respectively, with a resolution of 2756×1268 pixels and 2772×1280 pixels, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. They are powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra and 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processors respectively, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The devices also support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and have IP68 dust and water resistance, WiFi 6E and WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and dual SIM with eSIM support. The Xiaomi 17T features a Leica-powered triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP Leica main camera with OIS, a 50MP Leica 5x telephoto camera with OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, while selfies are handled by a 32MP front camera.

The 50MP Leica 5x telephoto camera supports up to 120x AI Ultra Zoom and 30cm macro photography. Xiaomi is also introducing Leica Live Moment, which captures motion and movement instead of a single still frame. The feature works across all rear camera focal lengths and also supports Leica Live Portrait mode. For video, the device supports 4K HDR10+ video recording at up to 60fps and Log video recording at up to 4K 60fps.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro steps up with a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a higher-tier 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, and support for 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K video recording at up to 120fps, Movie mode video recording up to 4K 60fps, as well as 4K HDR10+ recording. The device also gets a huge 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge.

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Xiaomi 17T Xiaomi 17T Pro Leica Cameras Large Batteries Malaysia

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