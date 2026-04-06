Xi Jinping Calls for New Energy System, Emphasizes Renewables and Energy Security

China's President Xi Jinping advocates for a new energy system, stressing the importance of renewables, energy security, and clean development in response to global energy market volatility.

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the urgent need for accelerated planning and construction of a new energy system, aiming to fortify the nation's energy security amid global energy market instability. Speaking through state broadcaster CCTV, Xi highlighted the importance of a comprehensive approach, including hydropower development, environmental conservation, and the safe expansion of nuclear power.

This call to action comes as international tensions and conflicts, particularly the recent Iran situation, continue to disrupt global energy markets, underscoring the necessity for countries like China to secure their energy supplies and reduce reliance on volatile fossil fuels. The President's remarks reflect the ruling Communist Party's strategic vision for China's energy future, recognizing the interconnectedness of energy security, economic prosperity, and environmental sustainability. This proactive stance is particularly crucial in a world grappling with fluctuating oil prices and geopolitical uncertainties.\Xi Jinping also noted the strategic foresight of China's early investments in renewable energy. He pointed out that China's pioneering efforts in developing wind and solar power have proven to be prescient. However, he also acknowledged the continued significance of coal within the country's energy mix, particularly in maintaining a reliable energy supply. China, being the world's largest consumer of coal, operates over half of the global coal-fired power capacity, which contributes significantly to its carbon emissions. While recognizing the ongoing role of coal as a foundational element, the President reiterated the country's commitment to clean, low-carbon development. This dual approach indicates a complex strategy, acknowledging the current dependence on coal while simultaneously emphasizing a shift towards a greener, more diversified, and resilient energy system. This balanced approach reflects the inherent challenges of transitioning away from fossil fuels, while also demonstrating a commitment to climate goals and sustainable growth. Furthermore, the commitment also signals China's intent to lead in the global clean energy transition.\The development of renewable energy infrastructure is gaining momentum across the nation. Last July, China initiated the construction of the world's largest hydropower dam on the eastern Tibetan Plateau. Moreover, the construction of a solar thermal power plant by China General Nuclear Power Group at a high altitude in Tibet has also commenced, according to the state Xinhua News Agency. These projects showcase China's dedication to boosting renewable energy capacity. The move is a further illustration of China's commitment to diversifying its energy sources and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, simultaneously supporting sustainable development goals and contributing to the global efforts to combat climate change. The government's investment in these large-scale projects signifies a broader strategic shift towards a cleaner, more sustainable energy future, aligning China's energy policies with its economic and environmental objectives. The ongoing development of renewable energy infrastructure underscores China's commitment to becoming a global leader in the transition to clean energy, aiming to improve energy security and promote sustainable economic growth





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