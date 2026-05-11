Xi Jinping and Donald Trump's Summit: A Cautious Optimism in Global Diplomacy

The upcoming Xi Jinping and Donald Trump summit presents a rare opportunity for dialogue between the two most powerful leaders, with expectations of 'reconciliation' rather than sudden reconciliation. The event comes in the context of the most fragile state of the international system since the end of the Cold War, with major geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, as well as China's delicate economic transition and the United States' effort to slow China's rise. The summit could help prevent rivalry from descending into uncontrolled hostility, as supply chains, financial systems, and consumer markets remain interconnected, all of which could have enormous costs for the global economy and US corporations.

Cautious optimism is starting to emerge once again in global diplomacy as Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are expected to meet on May 15 and 16, in what would be their first formal engagement of 2026.

Their summit comes after their previous encounter in Busan, South Korea, during the October 2025 meetings linked to regional diplomacy and economic coordination in Asia. Recent diplomatic movements suggest that preparations for the summit are already intensifying. China's ministry of commerce has confirmed that vice-premier He Lifeng, Beijing's top economic official, will attend consultations on mutual economic and trade issues in South Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, US secretary of the treasury Scott Bessent will stop in Seoul on Wednesday for discussions with He before proceeding to Beijing for the leaders' summit between Trump and Xi. Bessent has emphasized that 'economic security is national security', a phrase that highlights the strategic logic behind President Trump's pledge to 'Make America Great Again'. Both Washington and Beijing are therefore attempting to stabilize the economic foundations of their bilateral relationship before the leaders convene.

The timing of their summit could hardly be more important, considering the international system's most fragile moments since the end of the Cold War, with wars raging, trade fragmentation intensifying, technology restrictions multiplying, and major economies struggling with inflationary pressures, debt burdens, and demographic slowdowns. Against this backdrop, their willingness to sustain dialogue already carries immense significance. The summit also falls under China's chairmanship of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec), adding another layer of diplomatic importance to Beijing's current posture





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