Xi Jinping and Donald Trump Engage in Constructive Phone Call, Discussing Bilateral Ties and Shared Concerns

President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held a candid and in-depth phone conversation, providing strategic guidance for the development of bilateral ties. Discussions covered current China-US relations, trade, the TikTok issue, and the importance of mutual respect and cooperation.

President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump engaged in a comprehensive and candid telephone conversation on Friday, September 19th, focusing on the current state of China -US relations and areas of shared concern. The discussion, characterized as pragmatic, positive, and constructive in a press statement, aimed to provide strategic direction for the sustained development of bilateral ties.

Xi Jinping emphasized the profound significance of the relationship between the two nations, underscoring the potential for mutual success, shared prosperity, and global benefit through collaborative efforts. He advocated for joint initiatives based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation to achieve this vision. This exchange followed the fourth round of high-level economic and trade talks held in Madrid, Spain, where a framework agreement regarding the short-video platform TikTok was established. During the call, Xi Jinping acknowledged the spirit of equality, respect, and mutual benefit demonstrated in recent trade negotiations, encouraging continuous efforts to address significant bilateral issues and achieve mutually beneficial outcomes. \Xi Jinping also clearly articulated China's stance on the TikTok issue, emphasizing the government's respect for the decisions of businesses and its willingness to see them engage in negotiations that adhere to market principles, comply with Chinese laws and regulations, and balance the interests of all parties involved. Furthermore, he expressed China's hope that the United States would create an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies investing in the US. During the phone call, Xi Jinping also highlighted the historical alliance between China and the US during World War II, citing the invitation extended to the descendants of the Flying Tigers to attend the military parade in Beijing commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. He stressed the importance of cherishing peace, forging a better future, and honoring the historical contributions of both nations. This was the third telephone conversation between the two presidents this year, reflecting ongoing efforts to stabilize the relationship amidst a backdrop of disagreements on various issues, including the ongoing tariff dispute and the TikTok controversy.\President Trump also acknowledged the paramount importance of the US-China relationship, recognizing it as the most significant bilateral connection globally. He expressed the commitment of the United States to nurture a long-term, sound, and substantial relationship with China. Trump stated the US's desire to enhance bilateral economic and trade cooperation and its readiness to support the teams from both sides in their consultations to address the TikTok matter appropriately. He confirmed that the United States aims to work in partnership with China to uphold world peace and stability. The dialogue between the two leaders represents a continuous attempt to navigate complex challenges and find common ground. It underscores the multifaceted nature of the China-US relationship, encompassing economic cooperation, trade disputes, technology issues, and historical ties. The call exemplifies the importance of high-level communication in managing intricate international relations, where direct dialogue is crucial to establish understanding, resolve disputes, and work toward shared objectives. The discussions also touched on the need to address the evolving global landscape and the responsibilities both nations share on the world stage, focusing on peace and stability





