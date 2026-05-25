Xi and Sharif reaffirm “unbreakable” China‑Pakistan friendship amid regional diplomatic pushes

In Beijing, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted decades of strategic cooperation, announced plans for expanded economic and security collaboration, and praised Pakistan’s mediation role in the Iran‑Israel conflict.

President Xi Jinping welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 25, 2026, using the occasion to reaffirm what he described as an “unbreakable” friendship between the two nations.

The two leaders exchanged remarks that highlighted decades of mutual trust, strategic cooperation and a shared vision of an “all‑weather” partnership that extends across economic, trade and security domains. Xi underscored that, regardless of fluctuations in the global environment, China will continue to place the development of China‑Pakistan ties at the forefront of its neighbourhood diplomacy.

He called for deeper collaboration in sectors that are critical to both economies, such as agriculture, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and talent exchange programmes, and stressed the importance of maintaining high‑level diplomatic contacts and robust strategic communication. The meeting also touched on the broader geopolitical context in which both countries operate. Sharif arrived in Beijing accompanied by Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, who had just concluded a series of talks in Tehran with Iranian senior officials.

In the wake of a fragile cease‑fire that was brokered in April to halt hostilities between Iran and Israel, Islamabad has positioned itself as a conduit for dialogue between Washington and Tehran, relaying proposals and messages that have reportedly helped to sustain the tenuous peace. Xi praised Pakistan’s constructive role in these mediation efforts, noting that China appreciates Islamabad’s contribution to regional stability.

While acknowledging the challenges posed by militant attacks on Chinese nationals and infrastructure projects in Pakistan’s southwestern provinces, Xi reiterated that China remains committed to safeguarding its investments and to deepening security cooperation with Islamabad. Both leaders used the platform to project a vision of a tightly knit China‑Pakistan community with a “shared future”. Sharif described the bilateral relationship as that of “iron brothers”, insisting that it is “next to none” in its depth and resilience.

The two sides agreed to expand high‑level security dialogue and to pursue broader cooperation that could help maintain peace and stability across South and Central Asia. The meeting followed a joint initiative launched in March by the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan, which called for peace talks and the restoration of safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint.

The statements made in Beijing suggest that, despite occasional frictions—such as concerns over attacks on Chinese projects and Pakistan’s warming ties with the United States—the fundamental trajectory of the China‑Pakistan partnership remains firmly oriented toward deeper integration and coordinated action on regional and global issues





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China‑Pakistan Relations Regional Security Iran‑Israel Ceasefire Economic Cooperation Strategic Partnership

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