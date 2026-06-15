Xbox Studios in Spin-Off Negotiations to Avoid Closure Amid Reorganization

Multiple Xbox game studios, including Compulsion Games, Double Fine, and Ninja Theory, are negotiating to spin off independently to avoid shutdowns as Microsoft's gaming division undergoes a major restructuring under new CEO Asha Sharma. The move follows planned layoffs and a strategic shift toward prioritizing blockbuster franchises.

SAN FRANCISCO: Several studios within Microsoft 's Xbox gaming division, including Montreal-based Compulsion Games and San Francisco-based Double Fine , are engaged in active negotiations to spin off and avoid closure, according to sources familiar with Microsoft 's plans.

Cambridge, England-based Ninja Theory, the acclaimed developer behind the Hellblade series, is also in discussions with Xbox, as are multiple other studios across the portfolio that face potential shutdowns. The studios may have the opportunity to buy themselves back from Xbox and operate independently, though such a transition would likely lead to significant job losses for many employees.

The sources, who requested anonymity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly, indicated that employees at several studios have been notified of the uncertain situation and given permission to seek new employment, while the ultimate fate of these studios remains in flux. An Xbox spokesperson declined to comment on the ongoing developments. These potential closures are part of a broader reorganization strategy being overseen by Asha Sharma, who assumed the role of Xbox's new chief executive officer in February.

Last week, Bloomberg News reported that the gaming division is planning substantial layoffs. In a staff memo, Sharma lamented the grim state of the business, which has experienced steep declines in revenue and profit margins in recent years. She wrote, "Going forward, this cannot continue," signaling a shift in priorities. Compulsion Games, Double Fine, and Ninja Theory have all produced award-winning titles that nevertheless failed to achieve commercial success.

However, even some of Xbox's more commercially successful studios are uncertain about their fit within Sharma's new mandate, which will prioritize the biggest franchises as the company seeks to reignite growth. Compulsion Games recently released South of Midnight, while Double Fine, renowned for the Psychonauts series, released smaller projects Keeper and Kiln in the past year. These challenges confront Xbox despite its recent history of major acquisitions, including the landmark $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard, which closed in 2023.

The turmoil follows the recent departure of Craig Duncan, head of Xbox Game Studios, who stepped down last week ahead of the anticipated layoffs, according to sources. The news of his exit was first reported by the gaming industry newsletter the Game Business





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Xbox Microsoft Game Studios Layoffs Restructuring Asha Sharma Compulsion Games Double Fine Ninja Theory Activision Blizzard Craig Duncan

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